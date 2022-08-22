These Smart Bulbs Are My Favorite Easy Eco-Friendly Home Upgrade—and They're at Their Prime Day Price

After buying my first home, I was determined to make my charming 1930s Tudor house energy efficient. My new place deserved a convenient and eco-friendly upgrade, so I began the process of updating to smart LED lighting. Plus, I couldn't stand the dull and harsh yellow lighting from incandescent bulbs, so they immediately had to go.

I wanted a whole new home illumination experience, and with over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, I knew I could accomplish my lightscape aspirations with the help of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulbs. The good news is, they totally lived up to my expectations, and even better, you can get a pack of three on deep discount right now. The bulbs are currently on sale for $80, down from their usual $135 price, and you can snag an even better deal by clicking the on-page 15-percent-off coupon and watch the price drop to $68. That's half off, and the product's lowest price since Prime Day!

amazon.com

To buy: $68 with coupon (was $135); amazon.com

The Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs allow me to select between warm and cool white lighting as well as 16 million different color options. With the accompanying Hue app, I use a variety of fun lighting presets that alternate between vivid and muted colors, giving the room an ambiance that is uniquely mine. The bulbs also work with voice commands through Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri for hands-free control.

I love how I can instantly set the mood of a room right from with my phone, whether I want a bright and productive environment to work in or a soft, warm atmosphere to greet me after a night out. Using the automation feature, I can turn my lights on and off at specific times, so it always looks like someone is home while I'm traveling.

The smart light bulbs work right out of the box, too. I simply screwed them into the light fixtures I wanted to enhance, paired them via Bluetooth technology to my phone, and was immediately able to control my lighting.If you're looking for an easy way to make your home more energy efficient or you just want a little more control over your home's ambiance, give the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulbs a try. And don't forget to click the on-page 15-percent-off coupon for extra savings.