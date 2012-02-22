Custom Child and Pet Portraits

By Nicole Sforza
Updated August 29, 2014
fezfilms.net
Looking to capture the character of a loved one in a professional work of art? Real Simple found picture-perfect options at every price.
Watercolor and Pastel on Paper

fezfilms.net

Painter Jeff Scher bases his charming, graceful portraits on naturally lit photos. His advice is to shoot outside on a bright but overcast day, keep the mood casual, and never stop clicking—the best moments are those between poses. (If you live in the New York City area, Scher will shoot the photo himself.) Pet portraits also available. Typical lead time: two weeks.

To buy: From $2,000 (9 by 12 inches), fezfilms.net.

Pencil and Gouache on Paper

carterkustera.com

A classic silhouette made modern and vibrant. (Gouache is an opaque watercolor.) Send Brooklyn artist Carter Kustera the caption you would like (at least three words) and a profile shot; take the photo against a white wall and don't use a flash. Typical lead time: two weeks.

To buy: $160 (12 by 9 inches, framed), a special price for Real Simple readers, carterkustera.com.

Acrylic and Photo on Canvas

kikiandpolly.com

Portland, Oregon–based Lisa Golightly incorporates a photo of the subject's face into a dreamlike mixed-media scene. Choose from her existing designs or work with her to create a new one. Typical lead time: one month.

To buy: From $195 (8 inches square), kikiandpolly.com.

Acrylic on Oak

modernbirdstudios.com

Gregg Deal, in Washington, D.C., turns a digital photo into abstract shapes, creates a stencil of the composition, then paints it onto thick wood. Candids shot in natural light (no flash) work best. Typical lead time: one month.

To buy: From $200 (6 by 12 inches), modernbirdstudios.com for info.

Acrylic on Birch Panel

noisydogstudio.com

Painter Leigh Jackson, in Vancouver, likes clients to pick a favorite photo for her to reproduce. Choose a high-resolution close-up head shot so she can clearly see the animal's eyes. Typical lead time: three weeks.

To buy: From $150 (6 inches square, framed), noisydogstudio.com for info.

Oil on Linen

dutchtouchart.com

Valerie Leonard of the team Dutch Touch will work with you to choose the perfect old-world portrait in which to set your pet. (She'll send a digital rendering before oil touches canvas.) Personal effects, such as favorite toys, can be included. Close-up, straight-on digital head shots in outdoor lighting work best. Typical lead time: three months.

To buy: From $950 (16 by 20 inches), dutchtouchart.com for info.

Smudge-Free Pastel on Archival Paper

janeoriel.com

Jane Oriel, based in San Francisco, places pets against a pretty, patterned backdrop—your favorite rug or wallpaper, perhaps (you'll send shots). Oriel will talk to you to get a sense of your pet's personality. Typical lead time: two months.

To buy: From $600 (8 by 10 inches), janeoriel.com to order.

Digitally Printed Pigment Ink on Paper

monpetitstudio.com

Stella Poore's silhouettes (she does humans, too) are sleek and affordable. The best way to get a profile shot of a cat or a dog? Have a friend hold a treat a bit higher than eye level, then snap from the side. Typical lead time: a few days.

To buy: From $24 (8½ by 11 inches), monpetitstudio.com.

Oil on Canvas

Manfred Koh

To create his super-realistic Pop Art paintings, New York City-based Scott Lifshutz likes to reference a few photos. Shoot outside in the shade or inside with your back to the window. Typical lead time: two months.

To buy: From $3,000 (18 inches square), scottlifshutz.com.

