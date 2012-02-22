Custom Child and Pet Portraits

Painter Jeff Scher bases his charming, graceful portraits on naturally lit photos. His advice is to shoot outside on a bright but overcast day, keep the mood casual, and never stop clicking—the best moments are those between poses. (If you live in the New York City area, Scher will shoot the photo himself.) Pet portraits also available. Typical lead time: two weeks.



To buy: From $2,000 (9 by 12 inches), fezfilms.net.