This Checkered Area Rug Is One of My Favorite Pieces in My Apartment—and It's Under $80

Buyers say it’s “super soft.”

By Bryce Jones
Published on September 8, 2022

Persian Area Rugs Checkered Black White 5 x 7 Area Rug Carpet
Photo: amazon.com

Checkered decor took over the internet in 2021, and I'd dare to say it's one of my all-time favorite home trends. You can incorporate it into your space on a smaller scale with accessories like vases, pillows, and trays—or go the route I did and make a statement with an area rug. Rugs impact the whole vibe of a room and have the ability to tie everything together, and a checkerboard pattern in black and white is the perfect balance between neutral and eye-catching.

Shortly after moving into my apartment about nine months ago, I set out to find a checkered rug that wouldn't break the bank but still looked and felt luxurious. To be honest, there weren't many options out there—most cost hundreds of dollars. Then I came across the Persian Area Rug 1909 Checkered Rug. At just over $79 for a 5 by 7 foot rug, I was skeptical it would hold up over time. But after months of serving as a living room centerpiece, it's more than proved itself.

Persian Area Rugs Checkered Black White 5 x 7 Area Rug Carpet
amazon.com

To buy: $80, amazon.com.

The reviews convinced me to go with this particular rug: Eighty-nine percent of its ratings are a perfect five stars, and buyers had only good things to say about the quality. "This is such a great rug for the price!" one reviewer who called it ″super soft″ wrote. "I'm genuinely impressed all-around," they added.

The rug's material is thick, fluffy, and even comfortable enough to sit or lay on. It's also fade- and stain-resistant—the few (okay, probably more than a few) times I've spilled things on it, soap and warm water easily did the trick. If you want a smaller accent rug or something that anchors your entire room, the rug also comes in a 2-by-3-foot option for $18 and an 8-by-11 foot size for $150. My one critique is that it collects hair and other debris pretty quickly, so it's definitely necessary to vacuum at least once a week (which also helps to keep it looking its best and last as long as possible).

Considering its low price, soft material, and trendy design, the 1909 Checkered Area Rug is truly a hidden gem. It constantly generates compliments from guests, and the quality hasn't diminished in the slightest in the months since I purchased it. If you're looking to spruce up your space—and add a comfortable new seating area at the same time—I highly recommend buying one for yourself.

