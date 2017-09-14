PBteen Just Launched a Harry Potter Collection and It’s Magical
Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, there are enough decor options to show Hogwarts school spirit with pennants, throw pillows, and backpacks. Or own a golden snitch (in a clock version) and Hedwig’s cage (this one’s a jewelry holder).
Take a look at our favorite picks below and shop the whole collection in stores and online at PBteen.com.
Gryffindor Backpack
Your teen may go to a normal high school, but they can pretend they attend Hogwarts with this backpack. Each bag—and there’s one for every House—features the House’s crest, monogram, and colors.
To buy: $80; pbteen.com.
Golden Snitch Clock
The snitch is the hardest thing to spot in a Quidditch match, but you can get your hands on this gilded clock version. It even has wings!
To buy: $49; pbteen.com.
Expecto Patronum Pillow
For those not in the know, “Expecto Patronum” is a spell to protect a witch or wizard against Dementors, scary creatures that suck the happiness and souls out of people. While Dementors don’t exist on real life, maybe this pillow will ward off any bad dreams?
To buy: $40; pbteen.com.
Ravenclaw Pennant
Display your House spirit with these cotton pennants. Or, if you can’t whether you’re more of a Ravenclaw or a Gryffindor, hang both up on the wall or from the ceiling. These make great gifts for the teen or college student, too.
To buy: $25; pbteen.com.
Hedwig Jewelry Cage
This cage doesn’t hold owls, but it does hold another precious item—a jewelry collection. There are earring holders to keep those tiny pieces safe, hooks to hang long necklaces, and a flat base to keep track of rings and bracelets.
To buy: $99; pbteen.com.