PBteen Just Launched a Harry Potter Collection and It’s Magical

You never got your Hogwarts letter, but the next best thing has arrived. PBteen is making it easy for anyone to outfit his or her room like a Hogwarts dormitory with its new Harry Potter collaboration.Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, there are enough decor options to show Hogwarts school spirit with pennants, throw pillows, and backpacks. Or own a golden snitch (in a clock version) and Hedwig’s cage (this one’s a jewelry holder).Take a look at our favorite picks below and shop the whole collection in stores and online at PBteen.com