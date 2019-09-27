These Removable Wallpapers Are the Best No-Risk, High-Reward Design Move
Embrace the bold patterns—without the commitment.
If you've been thinking about trying the patterned wallpaper trend but are worried about the commitment it requires, we have the solution: removable wallpaper you can switch out whenever you like. For renters and indecisive home decorators alike, peel-and-stick wallpaper lets you get the look—without risking your security deposit or paying for a costly install. In fact, if you recruit the help of a friend, you can do the install yourself. Just slowly remove the backing on each adhesive sheet, and smooth out any air bubbles with a credit card or decal scraper as you go. The hardest part is making sure each sheet is straight and aligned, but a level (either from the hardware store or on your phone app) will help.
And if you ever get sick of staring at the zebras galloping across your kitchen? Don't worry—all of these temporary wallpapers can be carefully removed in minutes.
1
Wes Anderson-Inspired Wallpaper
Great news, Wes Anderson fans: luxury textile company Scalamandré has teamed up with The Inside to produce a line of removable wallpaper that looks identical to the iconic zebra pattern featured in The Royal Tenenbaums (hint: remember Gwyneth Paltrow's bedroom and powder room?). The limited edition wallpaper is peel-and-stick, so you can easily add the daring pattern to any wall in your home, and just as easily take it off.
To buy: $69, theinside.com.
2
Flower Power
Love pattern, but afraid you'll get tired of it quickly? Consider adding this eye-catching floral motif to the bathroom. Since you don't spend as much time there as the bedroom or living room, the pattern will never feel overwhelming.
To buy: $40, chasingpaper.com.
3
For the Birds
This whimsical motif of birds and clouds would look charming in a kid's room or playroom. And when your little ones outgrow it and you want to turn the playroom into your home office, you can simply switch out the pattern.
To buy: $65, hyggeandwest.com.
4
A Leafy Motif
Always wanted an accent wall in your rental apartment? Add this cheery pattern to the wall behind your bed—and when move-out day rolls around, it will be easy to peel off the wall without a trace.
To buy: $34; etsy.com