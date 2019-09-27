These Removable Wallpapers Are the Best No-Risk, High-Reward Design Move 

Image zoom Great news, Wes Anderson fans: luxury textile company Scalamandré has teamed up with The Inside to produce a line of removable wallpaper that looks identical to the iconic zebra pattern featured in The Royal Tenenbaums (hint: remember Gwyneth Paltrow's bedroom and powder room?). The limited edition wallpaper is peel-and-stick, so you can easily add the daring pattern to any wall in your home, and just as easily take it off. To buy: $69, theinside.com. The Inside

If you've been thinking about trying the patterned wallpaper trend but are worried about the commitment it requires, we have the solution: removable wallpaper you can switch out whenever you like. For renters and indecisive home decorators alike, peel-and-stick wallpaper lets you get the look—without risking your security deposit or paying for a costly install. In fact, if you recruit the help of a friend, you can do the install yourself. Just slowly remove the backing on each adhesive sheet, and smooth out any air bubbles with a credit card or decal scraper as you go. The hardest part is making sure each sheet is straight and aligned, but a level (either from the hardware store or on your phone app) will help.

And if you ever get sick of staring at the zebras galloping across your kitchen? Don't worry—all of these temporary wallpapers can be carefully removed in minutes.

RELATED: Where to Shop for Gorgeous Wallpapers—And Pro Tips for Applying It