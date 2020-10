Make your outdoor space even more welcoming with these ideas straight from some of the country's best designers, like Nate Berkus, Meg Lonergan, and Emilie Munroe. They've got brilliant tips for best-expressing your interior design aesthetic outside, shopping for patio furniture , using color, creating semi-enclosed areas, and optimizing small-sized spaces so they won't feel sparse.When selecting your seating options, pillows, and other forms of outdoor decor, remember to keep weather in mind. You'll want to choose furnishings with attractive finishes that will hold up in the elements. Don't be afraid to mix prints and patterns when it comes to decorating, too. A good rule of thumb to remember is the more your outdoor space feels like your style (rather than the taste of someone else), the more likely you are to use it.Whether you've got a wraparound veranda to work with or you're planning a party for a pint-sized patio, you'll find these decorating ideas endlessly useful.