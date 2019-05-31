Whether your neighbors are right on top of you or you live on a six-acre estate, outdoor curtains are a good idea. They provide privacy and shade so you can enjoy your outdoor entertaining areas without having to endure the sun’s scorching rays. You can commit to indoor-outdoor living—and make your patio feel like another room in your house—by enclosing it. “Upgrade your patio by adding a pergola and curtains to create a semi-enclosed space,” says interior designer Sarah Vaile of Sarah Whit Interior Design. Close the curtains for some privacy, or when you want to relax and take a nap, it can become an intimate sanctuary.