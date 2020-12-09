Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pantone Just Unveiled 2 Colors of the Year for 2021—and They Are the Optimism and Strength We Need Right Now

Each December, the Pantone Color of the Year is revealed. This much-anticipated hue not only helps guide decor and paint trends for the next 12 months, but it's also a representation of the year and the spirit of the time. At the end of a difficult year, as many look to the 2021 with hope, Pantone has chosen two colors to reflect this moment. Introducing, the Pantone Color of the Year 2021 selection: Illuminating (13-0647) and Ultimate Gray (17-5104), a beautiful balance of optimism and strength.

Image zoom Credit: Pantone

Pantone describes Illuminating as a "bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power." This optimistic hue is paired with Ultimate Gray, a color that is "emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation." Ultimate Gray is inspired by natural elements, like pebbles on a beach, that have a weathered appearance but prove they can stand the test of time.

This isn't the first time Pantone has chosen not one, but two, hues for the Pantone Color of the Year. Design fans may remember that back in 2016, the company picked both Serenity, a soft blue, and Rose Quartz, a blush pink. For the Pantone Color of the Year 2021 selection, the combination of two colors is meant to represent the need for unity. "The selection of two independent colors highlights how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one," says Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in the press release.

Ready to introduce this uplifting color combo into your own home? Consider a paint project, or keep it simple with a couple new throw pillows.

How to Decorate With the Pantone Color(s) of the Year 2021