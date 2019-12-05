Pantone Revealed Its Color of the Year 2020—and It Will Make You Want to Repaint

Last night, Pantone unveiled its Color of the Year 2020, Classic Blue. As the name suggests, it is a timeless shade of blue that feels familiar and comfortable. And as Leatrice Eiseman put it in her statement revealing the color, Classic Blue is “a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on.” Lighter than a traditional navy yet still a rich shade of blue, this reliable hue won’t let us down—especially when it comes to paint color.

In contrast to the Color of the Year 2019, vibrant Living Coral, which worked best as a splashy punch of color in a room, Classic Blue is a timeless wall paint color. Plus, it works in every single room in the house. We can imagine this versatile color adding elegance to kitchen cabinets, dressing up a dining room, or lending serenity to a bedroom. The visual proof: just check out all of the Classic Blue spaces, below. The best part? This may be the trendiest color of 2020, but you can rest assured it won’t go out of style in a few years.

It’s no surprise that the announcement of Classic Blue as Pantone’s Color of the Year coincides with a resurgence in traditional home decor style. This hue is bound to show up everywhere in 2020, but we’re perhaps most excited to see this shade lend sophistication to kitchen cabinets, as in @blueandwhitehome’s kitchen above.

When paired with crisp white molding, this saturated hue looks fresh and modern, as demonstrated in this room spotted on @aspiredesignandhome. If you’ve always wanted to add more color to your home but weren’t sure where to start, this soothing shade of blue is the answer.

Built-in bookshelves really pop when painted in Classic Blue. Martha Dayton Design paired this rich blue with polished brass for some contrast.

In the bedroom, Classic Blue washes the room with a sense of calm, while the color is deep enough to create a feeling of coziness and intimacy. In this bedroom, designer Nicole Gibbons paired the rich blue paint with a patterned headboard to create, as she puts it in the caption, a “bold bedroom.”

