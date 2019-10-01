4 Paint Colors That Can Actually Make Your Home Feel Warmer

"If you’re looking to warm up a space with cooler light, opt for a versatile neutral with warm undertones," says interior designer Nicole Gibbons. "Timeless is a creamy and inviting off-white paint color that will envelop your space in warmth and reflect light beautifully."

When picking a color that will warm up a room, consider the direction the room faces and the tone of the natural light in the room. "I always recommend this shade as one of the best white options for anyone who wants to warm up a room with north-facing light, which tends to have a cooler, almost blue cast," explains Gibbons. "The warm undertones help to neutralize the cooler tones, creating the perfect balance. You can use this color as a foundation throughout your entire home or to make a stately great room feel more cozy."

To buy: Timeless, $49, clare.com.