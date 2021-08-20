This Outdoor Sectional Is More Comfortable Than My Indoor Couch—and There Are So Many More Reasons I Love It

It's really, really comfortable—even more so than my indoor sectional (that I also happen to love). It's so comfortable that one of my dogs, Winston, bolts to the couch as soon as he gets outside (even forgetting he has to pee sometimes!). I'm actually lounging on it as I write this (next to Winston), and I'll probably stay here long after I'm done. It's not that I'm lazy (okay, maybe sometimes); it's more so that this couch makes it easy to relax. I struggle with back pain, and these cushions, partially made of memory foam, provide me with enough support while allowing me to get cozy and sink into them.