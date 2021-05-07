A Popular Mattress Brand Put Its Signature Memory Foam in Its New Outdoor Furniture
Consider this a sign to get your outdoor space ready for spring and summer. Whether you have a cozy balcony, a spacious backyard, or a narrow porch, fresh-air real estate has never been more important—especially when it comes to safely socializing. While 2020 presented us with patio heater shortages and scarcely available weather-resistant furniture, stores are restocking shelves and brands are releasing new outdoor patio furniture once again. Case in point: Zinus, a furniture brand beloved by hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers, just unveiled a collection of stylish outdoor furniture starting at $149.
Zinus is the brand behind some of Amazon's best-selling affordable furniture, including top-rated cooling mattresses. It actually used the same signature memory foam found in its plush beds inside its patio furniture cushions, so you can expect the new pieces to be just as comfortable as the mattresses it's best known for. The furniture has the same modern construction as Zinus' bed frames, too.
The line includes armchairs, loveseats, sofas, and tables in two styles: one called the Savannah and another called the Pablo. Both designs feature weather-resistant cushions, lightweight, rust-proof aluminum frames, and acacia wood accents. But where the Savannah is defined by a black frame, dark wood details, and beige cushions, the Pablo has a white frame, light wood details, and gray cushions.
Mix and match the pieces to create a setup that works for your unique space. You could pair two chairs with a table for an instant conversation set or buy one of everything to fill up a large backyard area.
The furniture comes with all the tools you'll need to put together the outdoor space of your dreams. According to the brand, setup takes less than 30 minutes, so you don't have to worry about spending an entire day fussing with complicated instructions. The pieces even include waterproof covers with air vents for extra protection that's sure to make the investment last for years to come.
Take a closer look at the affordable patio furniture below.