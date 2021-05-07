A Popular Mattress Brand Put Its Signature Memory Foam in Its New Outdoor Furniture

Consider this a sign to get your outdoor space ready for spring and summer. Whether you have a cozy balcony, a spacious backyard, or a narrow porch, fresh-air real estate has never been more important—especially when it comes to safely socializing. While 2020 presented us with patio heater shortages and scarcely available weather-resistant furniture, stores are restocking shelves and brands are releasing new outdoor patio furniture once again. Case in point: Zinus, a furniture brand beloved by hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers, just unveiled a collection of stylish outdoor furniture starting at $149.