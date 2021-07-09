This Extendable Outdoor Dining Table Is the Perfect Size for Backyard Gatherings, and It's on Sale
There's no denying that summer is finally here (we see you, Northeast heat wave), and for many of us, that means spending as much time as possible basking in the breeze of the great outdoors. Relaxing in the sunshine is even better when cold drinks, delicious food, and good friends are added into the mix. This also means making sure your patio is primed for hosting a crowd.
For nearly 300 shoppers who left five-star ratings, the Walker Edison Maui Modern Extendable Outdoor Dining Table is the "perfect" fit for their outdoor spaces. The table seats eight people comfortably when it's fully extended by way of a two-foot leaf that hides sleekly underneath the solid acacia wood top. It has a pre-drilled, centered cutout so you can add an umbrella for some shade. And right now, it's on sale for $50 off.
To buy: $279 (was $329); amazon.com.
While the Walker Edison table requires detailed assembling, some shoppers say it's an easy enough job for two people. A few others do claim it to be a bit of a "pain" to build, but when it's finally put together, it seems as if many agree that it's worth the effort. Pro tip from the brand: use a light layer of teak oil on the table every few months to keep the finish as stunning as the day it arrives.
"It's a gorgeous table for a great price!!!" one shopper entitled their review. "It took my hubby two hours to put it together. He said it was a pain since it has a lot of little pieces, but overall, I'm absolutely IN LOVE with the way it came out. I've been searching for an outdoor table for eight people for an affordable price for a long time. This is a great table!!!"
Another shopper had an easier time putting the extendable table together and seemed just as happy with the end result.
"Wow, I can't tell you how beautiful this set is," they wrote. "My husband put it together easily. It is just everything I thought it would be and more. Wow, perfect size."
Add extra seating to your patio and order the Walker Edison Maui Modern Extendable Outdoor Dining Table while it's still on sale at Amazon today.