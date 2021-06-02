Space of the Week: How to Make Your Patio Feel Like a Vacation Destination

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Dmar Interiors, founded by Mollie Ranize, makes over a space, they always balance three considerations: the goals of the client, the architecture at hand, and introducing some California Modern flair. So when the interior design firm was asked to make over this Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles, all three factors worked together to create a dream home with serious vacation vibes. With the home's stunning white stucco facade, arches, and red-tile roof as a backdrop, Dmar Interiors set up stations around the pool to serve various functions, including an outdoor kitchen for cooking and a lounge area for happy hour hangouts. "The entire space and experience makes you feel as if you have just escaped to a hillside in Italy and leaves your wanderlust a bit satisfied," says the designer. Let this inspiring space guide your next backyard makeover.

Space of Week, Pool Lounge Chairs Credit: Molly Rose Photography

Set Up Stations

If you have a fairly spacious deck, patio, or backyard, setting up areas for different functions can make parties flow better. Dmar Interiors used this concept in this L.A. backyard. "We wanted to create various areas for different types of entertaining: lounging, swimming, dining, and cooking," they explain. An area with outdoor sofas was designed for sipping drinks and chatting. Another station has lounge chairs for relaxing and reading poolside, while a third zone is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and a dining table for al fresco dinners. In your own yard, think about logical spots dedicated to lounging, grilling, and dining.

Space of Week, Patio Dining Area Credit: Molly Rose Photography

Make It California Modern

You don't have to live in California to emulate Dmar Interiors' on-trend California Modern style. This home decor style mixes natural materials in neutral colors with sleek, modern silhouettes and minimalist designs. Keep an eye out for light wood, rattan, and cotton or linen elements. Unfussy shapes will keep it modern.

Get the Look:

