This Section of Target Is Filled With Small Outdoor Patio Furniture
If the last year has taught us anything, it's that even a small amount of outdoor space can make a huge difference in your daily life. It's no secret that enjoying a bit of fresh air and sunshine each day just makes you feel good, and it's proven to be a safer way to socialize with people during the pandemic. So whether you have a quaint balcony, a little porch, or a modest backyard, you'll want to make the most of it this year, and that likely means investing in some small patio furniture.
There are many places to buy outdoor furniture, but one of the best is Target. Not only does it have an array of products from top brands at relatively affordable prices, but it also has pieces from its own in-house labels, like bohemian Opalhouse and mid-century modern Project 62. Plus, the store has an entire section dedicated to small patio furniture, making it easy to find exactly what your unique space needs.
You can find three-piece patio sets, small tables, single chairs, and so much more in a variety of design styles. For instance, this compact bistro set from Christopher Knight Home looks like something straight out of a Parisian cafe, while this three-piece wicker set from Opalhouse would look right at home in a casual setting. You can also mix and match separate pieces, like this wooden corner plant stand and this classic Adirondack deck chair.
As if these stylish, space-efficient furnishings weren't good enough already, many of them are actually on sale right now. But there's no telling how long the individual deals will last, so keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite small space furniture finds from Target right now.
Related Items
Opalhouse Aster Patio Chat Set
This wicker set will satisfy your urge to decorate like it's 1975. It's from Target's in-house brand, Opalhouse, and comes with two armchairs and a table big enough to hold a few drinks.
Project 62 Sunmor Patio Chat Set
Add a pop of color to your backyard with this five-piece set. You'll get two chairs, two ottomans, and a table all constructed with a casual rope design in a fresh green hue.
Northbeam Outdoor Garden Wooden Adirondack Deck Chair
Rather than buying an entire furniture set, you can order a single piece to fit your space. This Adirondack chair has a classic, white design and actually folds up for easy storage.
Threshold Mulberry Patio Chat Set
This bohemian-inspired three-piece set will make any outdoor space feel like a resort. Made of faux rattan with cream-colored cushions, the chairs offer a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the fresh air.
Teal Island Designs Le Petit Jardin Wooden Plant Stand
Store plants and other outdoor accessories in this wooden plant stand. It has three shelves designed to stack small to medium potted plants in a corner to save space.
Project 62 Bangor Metal Mesh & Faux Wood Patio Chat Set
This metal and mesh conversation set has a modern look that still feels warm and inviting. It also happens to be $60 off right now. Set it up on the patio for outdoor happy hours all summer long.
Christopher Knight Home Anacapa Cast Aluminum Patio Bistro Set
Bring the bistro to you with this three-piece aluminum set of chairs and a table. It has just enough room to serve a small meal and drinks outside.