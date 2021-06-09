This Section of Target Is Filled With Small Outdoor Patio Furniture

If the last year has taught us anything, it's that even a small amount of outdoor space can make a huge difference in your daily life. It's no secret that enjoying a bit of fresh air and sunshine each day just makes you feel good, and it's proven to be a safer way to socialize with people during the pandemic. So whether you have a quaint balcony, a little porch, or a modest backyard, you'll want to make the most of it this year, and that likely means investing in some small patio furniture.