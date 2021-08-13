How to Turn a Potting Bench Into a Chic and Functional Outdoor BBQ and Bar Cart
With just a few tweaks, Simply host Haley Cairo turned a basic potting bench into the perfect bar for outdoor entertaining.
While those stylish outdoor bar carts may be enticing, Simply host Haley Cairo created her own perfect outdoor bar with a simple potting bench and a few clever upgrades.
The center section, beneath the slide-out shelves, has a nicely sized plastic bin that's perfect for filling with water to wash up—or with ice to help keep drinks chilled. Adding hooks and towel bars made it easy to keep tools, towels, and even barware easily accessible, and attaching bottle openers ensures that it's easy for guests to grab a cold beer or soda themselves.
Adding a bin for trash and a few multipurpose trays and butcher block make it easy to serve all your barbecue favorites—and they help Haley save on trips into the house to throw out trash or grab more drinks.
Haley loves using enamelware trays and dishes for a clean and classic style that's both outdoor- (and eco-) friendly for her barbecues.
Related Items
Potting Bench
This stylish potting bench is made to stand up to the elements—and offers plenty of storage and display space for everything you need for your bar or barbecue setup.
Bronze Towel Bar
Add bronze towel bars to each end of the bar to hang towels and help you push the cart where you need it.
Bronze Hand Towel Bar
This ornate bar is the perfect addition to hold towels or napkins on your cart.
Bronze Hooks
Simple bronze hooks can hold grill tools and other accoutrements.
Bronze Bottle Opener
Haley attached two of these to her cart, so there's always one available to open drinks.
Bronze Paper Towel Holder
Keep paper towels handy for any spills with a sleek bronze paper towel holder.
Butcher's Block
A heavy-duty butcher's block makes food prep easy—and when it's washed up, it can also be an attractive tray for serving food.
Grill Tool Kit
These sleek stainless steel tools come with rings to make it easy to hang off of the BBQ cart.
Galvanized Metal Tray
A simple galvanized caddy can help you carry condiments, drinks, or snacks out to the party.
Galvanized Trash Bin
A galvanized trash bin is perfect for the outdoors—and the handle makes it easy to carry the trash where it needs to go.
Wire & Wood Entertaining Caddy
Use this caddy to transport silverware, condiments, and any other smaller items easily.
Enamel Serve Bowls
These classic serve bowls are heavy duty enough to handle outdoor wear and tear—and timeless enough that you won't be looking to replace them next season.
Enamel Bowl Set
Smaller enamel bowls are great for dips, drink garnishes, and other smaller items.
Enamelware Dinner Plate
Skip the paper plates and opt for these stylish (and durable) plates for outdoor use.
Enamel Serving Tray
This generously sized tray is perfect for serving your barbecue goodies.
3-Section Tray
Use simple three-sectioned tray is perfect for offering burger toppings, different types of barbecued foods, or s'mores fixings.