How to Turn a Potting Bench Into a Chic and Functional Outdoor BBQ and Bar Cart

With just a few tweaks, Simply host Haley Cairo turned a basic potting bench into the perfect bar for outdoor entertaining.

While those stylish outdoor bar carts may be enticing, Simply host Haley Cairo created her own perfect outdoor bar with a simple potting bench and a few clever upgrades.

The center section, beneath the slide-out shelves, has a nicely sized plastic bin that's perfect for filling with water to wash up—or with ice to help keep drinks chilled. Adding hooks and towel bars made it easy to keep tools, towels, and even barware easily accessible, and attaching bottle openers ensures that it's easy for guests to grab a cold beer or soda themselves.

Adding a bin for trash and a few multipurpose trays and butcher block make it easy to serve all your barbecue favorites—and they help Haley save on trips into the house to throw out trash or grab more drinks.