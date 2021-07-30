How to Create a Cozy and Inviting Outdoor Space

To help set her outdoor living room apart from the rest of her backyard, Haley chose a corner of her deck framed by a pergola. She invested in furniture in neutral hues and weather-resistant teak, so she can easily (and inexpensively!) change out the look with fresh pillows and accessories. Outdoor curtains and lighting help define the space and make it just as comfortable at night as it is during the day. For finishing touches, Haley picked planters and candle holders made of natural materials to give the area an earthy vibe.