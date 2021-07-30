How to Create a Cozy and Inviting Outdoor Space
These tricks will help you turn your deck or patio into a cozy getaway for you and your family.
Outdoor entertaining is definitely in—so Simply host Haley Cairo built a blueprint to make it easy for anyone to create the perfect outdoor living space for relaxing and hosting.
To help set her outdoor living room apart from the rest of her backyard, Haley chose a corner of her deck framed by a pergola. She invested in furniture in neutral hues and weather-resistant teak, so she can easily (and inexpensively!) change out the look with fresh pillows and accessories. Outdoor curtains and lighting help define the space and make it just as comfortable at night as it is during the day. For finishing touches, Haley picked planters and candle holders made of natural materials to give the area an earthy vibe.
Pro tip: Rather than fill big planters with heavy potting soil, Haley placed old cans and bottles in the bottom of each planter as a useful way to recycle. (The cans and bottles allow the soil to drain—and make the planters lighter so she can shift them around as needed.)
Related Items
Willow Glen Sectional Sofa
Sturdy teak is the backbone of this sectional and coffee table set, which seats five comfortably. The creamy-white cushions are weather- and fade-resistant.
Genser Outdoor Chairs
This pair of armchairs shares the same natural vibe as the sectional (even if they aren't from the same manufacturer).
Bluffdale Patio Side Table
This sleek patio side table is the perfect place to rest your lemonade and snacks.
ATI Indoor/Outdoor Curtains
These indoor/outdoor curtains, made of mildew-resistant polyester, help filter and soften the light—and frame the outdoor lounge area.
Tension Rods
Tension rods make it easy to hang curtains outdoors without drilling or additional hardware.
String Lights
Larger strings of bulbs illuminate the patio, so you can keep the party going into the night.
Curtain Hooks
For larger spaces, curtain hooks may be necessary to secure the outdoor curtain rod.
Screw In Hooks
These simple screw-in hooks are perfect for hanging strings of outdoor lights, small hanging baskets, and other accessories.
Lima Terrain Resin Planters
Lightweight, durable resin is given a weathered finish to add an earthy touch to your patio plantings.
Large Lantern
Slip a candle inside this sleek, modern lantern to add a soft glow to your nights on the patio.
Small Lantern
Pair this smaller lantern with the larger one to add atmosphere to your patio—and keep your candles lit, even on breezy evenings.
Striped Lumbar Pillow
Soft tan and cream stripes are a perfect match with the neutral patio furniture.
Natural Fiber Trim Pillow
Tan trim adds a little interest to these outdoor pillows—and each one is made with up to 15 bottles' worth of recycled plastic.
Natural Fiber Gusset Pillow
These faux natural fiber pillows are made from polyester fibers from recycled plastic bottles.
Zebra Pillows
Bold accent pillows, like these zebra-printed options, brighten up your backyard space.