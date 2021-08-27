10 Products That Will Save Your Outdoor Patio Furniture

After a summer spent lounging on your outdoor sofa, dining on the patio, and roasting marshmallows around the fire pit, it's almost time to prepare your outdoor furniture for a long (potentially snowy) winter. While we would never try to rush the end of summer, cleaning and maintaining your patio furniture now means you can savor those last licks of the season—and still be ready to cover and protect these pieces once winter arrives. In this episode of Simply, Haley Cairo walks us through the steps.