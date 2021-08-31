16 Genius Products to Pack for the Ultimate Beach Day—Including a Magical Sand Remover
Don't forget your beach pillow!
Packing a well-stocked, organized beach bag is really an art form. One that Haley Cairo, the host of Simply, has perfected. In this episode, she shares her best beach day hacks, including what to look out for when selecting a backpack, as well as the waterproof bag she uses to stash wet bathing suits after a swim. From a cordless phone charger to an ultra-absorbent microfiber beach towel, these products are designed to save space in backpack or tote bag, while providing all the comforts of a luxurious beach trip. Stock up on all the beach day must-haves, below.
Related Items
Surf Backpack
When searching for a beach backpack, Haley recommends finding one with multiple compartments (including a laptop sleeve for stashing books or magazines), hooks for attaching keys or portable speakers, and a side water bottle holder. This one checks all the boxes—plus has padded straps to make toting the essentials easier on your back and shoulders.
Compact Portable Charger
Go ahead, take photos, listen to music, and watch TikTok videos all beach day long—this portable charger will keep your phone going. The best part: the cordless design means you won't have to deal with tangled cords in your beach bag.
Sandproof Beach Blanket
Sand clings onto soft cotton towels, but it brushes easily off of this smooth nylon beach blanket. To create a comfortable lounging area, put down this sand-proof beach blanket first (there are stakes that hold each corner in place), then arrange your towels on top. If sand gets kicked onto the blanket, it's easy to brush or shake the sand away.
Microfiber Towel
Every true beachgoer knows that it's best to bring along two towels: one to lie down on and one to dry off with. To cut down on the bulk of packing an extra towel, order an absorbent, quick-drying microfiber towel that folds up small and even comes with its own drawstring carrying case. The classic striped design comes in three different colors.
Beach Pillow
This memory foam pillow not only provides a soft, yet supportive place to rest your head, but the zippered pocket on the back offers extra storage for your keys or cell phone.
Sand-free Storage
To keep water and sand away from your wallet, camera, and other essentials, tuck them into one of these clear, protective pouches before tossing them into your beach bag. The lanyard makes it easy to tote the pouch with you to the boardwalk concession stand, beach bar, or ice cream truck.
ALOHA Small Dry Bag
After a swim, store your wet bathing suit in this waterproof pouch so it won't make everything else in your beach bag damp. Or, fill it with toiletries—the leak-proof design will prevent disaster, even if there's a spill.
Sandscreen Sand Remover
To avoid trekking sand into your car or beach house, reach for this clever product. Tap the microfiber pouch, then use it to wipe away sand from your hands, feet, and shins. The talc-free powder absorbs moisture so the sand is easy to brush away.
Beach Cup Holders
Keep water bottles or beer cans sand-free by elevating them in these innovative cup holders. The set of four stacks together to save space in your backpack or tote bag.
Beach Chair Towel Holder Straps
We appreciate beach breezes for their ability to cool down a hot day, but they have a frustrating habit of blowing carefully arranged towels off lounge chairs. Next time, secure the towel in place with these elastic straps designed specifically for beach towels. They're lightweight and fold down to the size of a cork, making them easy to pack.
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
No beach day is complete without a good playlist. This small, wireless speaker lets you stream music from your phone or tablet, while the waterproof, dust-proof design means you don't have to worry about it surviving the surf and sand.
Backpack Beach Chair
At $140, this beach chair is an investment, but it comes with all the bells and whistles. The straps let you carry it like a backpack, freeing up your hands to hold umbrellas and beach bags. There's a cooler pouch on the back to keep your drinks chilled, while the cup holder near the armrest keeps your beverage close at hand. The chair can recline completely and comes with a built-in headrest, making it the coziest seat for beachside naps.
Yumbox Poche Insulated Sleeve
If you don't plan to lug a heavy cooler but still want to keep small snacks crisp, an insulated sleeve is the answer. Haley even stashes her sunscreen and aloe in the pouch so it feels refreshing after hours spent in the sun.
Sunglass Strap
Windy beach days and boat trips call for sunglass straps. Bonus points for those adorned with fun patterns, like flamingos, fish, and coral reefs.
Detangling Hairbrush and Comb Set
Love the beach hair, but hate the tangles that follow? This detangling brush and comb set was designed to glide through knotted hair without causing breakage.
Sun Bum Detangle Spray
Before you start brushing, spritz tangled locks with a leave-in detangling spray. It makes the process pain-free, and leaves your hair frizz-free.