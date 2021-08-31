16 Genius Products to Pack for the Ultimate Beach Day—Including a Magical Sand Remover

Packing a well-stocked, organized beach bag is really an art form. One that Haley Cairo, the host of Simply, has perfected. In this episode, she shares her best beach day hacks, including what to look out for when selecting a backpack, as well as the waterproof bag she uses to stash wet bathing suits after a swim. From a cordless phone charger to an ultra-absorbent microfiber beach towel, these products are designed to save space in backpack or tote bag, while providing all the comforts of a luxurious beach trip. Stock up on all the beach day must-haves, below.