Sneak Peek: The Design Plan for the Porch at the 2021 Real Simple Home

To design each area of the 2021 Real Simple Home, we paired an editor "client" with each designer to help determine the goals and challenges within the space. For the wrap-around porch, interior designer Eduardo Rodriguez and Real Simple's photo director Muzam Agha joined forces to create an outdoor oasis that feels like a vacation. A stylish black-and-white color scheme with a burst of color on the front door makes for a curb appeal-boosting design plan. Shop all the inspiration, below.