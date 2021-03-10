12 Patio Daybeds That Will Totally Make Your Summer

Hammocks are great, but for ultimate relaxation this summer, a luxurious outdoor daybed is the way to go. You'll get all the comforts of being in bed, plus the benefits of being outdoors. (Sounds like the perfect summer day to us!)

There are plenty of patio daybed options available. To choose the right one for you, evaluate the space available on your patio or in your backyard, and decide who's going to use it most (and whether you need a double-sized daybed to fit two or more)—and buy accordingly.

Check out a dozen of our favorite patio daybeds to find the one that's best for you.