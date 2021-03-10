12 Patio Daybeds That Will Totally Make Your Summer
Hammocks are great, but for ultimate relaxation this summer, a luxurious outdoor daybed is the way to go. You'll get all the comforts of being in bed, plus the benefits of being outdoors. (Sounds like the perfect summer day to us!)
There are plenty of patio daybed options available. To choose the right one for you, evaluate the space available on your patio or in your backyard, and decide who's going to use it most (and whether you need a double-sized daybed to fit two or more)—and buy accordingly.
Check out a dozen of our favorite patio daybeds to find the one that's best for you.
Lavina Outdoor Patio Daybed
This aluminum and wicker daybed is the perfect place for an outdoor nap—and the trellis-like structure could be covered in string lights or sheer canopies for a festive touch.
Madera Teak Canopy Daybed
Give your yard the feel of an upscale cabana with this teak patio daybed—the pair of lounges are adjustable so you can recline as you wish, and the canopy helps keep you in the shade.
Aegean Aluminum Daybed
For a modern-looking patio, try a sleek aluminum double-sized daybed, with cushions available in a rainbow of colors.
Round Outdoor Daybed
This flexible outdoor daybed has waterproof cushions and rattan—and the canopy can be adjusted to let in the sun or keep you cool.
Malia Hanging Daybed
Float away to relaxation this summer on a hanging wicker daybed, with cushions in a selection of waterproof colors and styles.
Related: How to Create the Ultimate Patio for Outdoor Entertaining
Dune Double-Chaise Daybed
This flexible modern daybed from Crate & Barrel can be readjusted to suit your mood. The lounges can be made into a sofa or laid flat, and the canopy can be shifted to help keep you in the shade.
Summerton Teak Daybed
This couch-like patio daybed is made from weather-resistant teak, which will fade to a soft gray hue over time.
Rattan Patio Daybed
A generously sized daybed with cozy weather-resistant cushions (and all-weather rattan) is the perfect place to relax with a summer read and an iced tea.
Handcarved Lotus Daybed
Outdoor-friendly teak is hand carved in an elaborate lotus-flower pattern for an elegant addition to your patio.
Hampton Bay Wicker Outdoor Patio Daybed
Put your feet up on this weather-resistant wicker daybed that's large enough for two to chill.
Sunday Daybed With Canopy
Take a dreamy nap in this daybed, complete with a cushy mattress cushion and a billowing canopy.
Careno Sunbed With Canopy
This curvy patio daybed features off-white upholstery and a rich teak stain.