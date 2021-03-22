How to Pack a Picnic Basket for the Perfect Outdoor Feast

Items like frosted cupcakes or salads with dressing can be magnets for sand on a beach—and cheese, meats, and mayo-based salads could spoil if left all day in the hot sun.

Choose a menu that'll keep for as long as you need it to. (We have a few great picnic menus to consider, depending on when and where you're picnicking.)

Some salads, like panzanella, pasta or potato salads with a vinegar-based dressing, and tabouleh are easier to transport and leave at room temperature than mayo-based options. (Make sure you keep food safety in mind when you're packing your picnic basket!)