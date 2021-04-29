This $12 Umbrella Light Might Just Be the Smartest Addition to Your Patio
Summer nights are long, but if you want them to last even longer, it’s smart to invest in patio lights. String lights, tiki lights, and solar lights are all common options, but Amazon shoppers have found another clever way to illuminate their backyards and porches. The Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light conveniently clamps right onto your umbrella pole to illuminate your outdoor space—and it’s on sale for just $12.
The LED light has a disk shape that opens to slide onto your patio umbrella, and then securely clamps shut around the pole. It features four larger lights and 24 smaller lights, and the brightness can be adjusted to dim, bright, or super bright. (Note: Your umbrella pole must be at least 0.8 inches wide and no larger than 1.8 inches wide in order to ensure a secure fit for the light.)
To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com.
Amazon reviewers are using the umbrella light to play cards, eat dinner, and enjoy drinks with friends after the sun has gone down—but the light can be used in other places, too. It comes with two hook designs so you can hang it on a string above a larger deck that needs more illumination or even on top of a tent while camping. The battery-operated device requires four AA batteries, but is portable so you can even carry it with you to light up a nighttime beach date.
Despite its small size (six inches long and one inch high) Amazon shoppers are “blown away” by how effectively it lights up a space. They love that it’s “bright but not too bright,” so your space is illuminated, but you don’t feel like you're under a spotlight. It’s so effective, some shoppers are even ditching their porch lighting for this gadget.
At just $12, you may be worried the light will die out quickly, but customers say the design is “far superior to 'brand name' versions.”
“Wow, this invention is genius and I wish I had it years ago,” writes another shopper. “Living in Florida we enjoy evenings in the yard pretty much all year-round and ambient lighting was always an issue. This product takes care of the lighting issue perfectly at a ridiculously inexpensive price.”
If you’re looking for a simple way to light up your backyard this summer, shop the Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light while it’s on sale for just $12.