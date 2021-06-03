This Sleek Aluminum Patio Furniture Sold Out in 48 Hours—but Now It’s Finally Back in Stock
Now that warm weather is officially here, most of us are looking forward to spending a lot more time outdoors. That means getting our backyards and patios ready for barbeques and pool days, so it's no surprise that outdoor furniture has been in high demand lately. In fact, when the Shark Tank-approved DTC brand Outer launched its latest furniture collection, the entire line sold out in just 48 hours—but it's finally back in stock.
Every piece of patio furniture in Outer's Aluminum collection, which was originally released in April, was designed to be sleek and low-maintenance. The line consists of armchairs, loveseats, sectionals, and sets that can be arranged in various ways to fit your outdoor space. Available in both armed and armless designs, the aluminum collection has a modern design that sets it apart from traditional patio furniture that can often look bulky or outdated.
To buy: $1,250; liveouter.com.
The durable aluminum frame is weather-resistant (so you don't have to worry about it rusting over time) and made with a powder coating that's guaranteed to last for 10 years or more. Thanks to the multiple layers of memory foam, the cushions are super comfortable and available in cream or gray fabric that's easy to clean.
But the brand is best known for its patent-pending OuterShell, which is basically a built-in cover that rolls out to keep the cushions clean and dry on a daily basis. It'll protect your seating from things like dirt and morning dew so that they're always ready to use. Plus, all of Outer's aluminum patio furniture comes with a limited warranty: 10 years on the aluminum frame and five years on the cushions. It's also a more sustainable option. Since aluminum (and other scrap metals) can be easily recycled, the outdoor furniture collection is 100 percent recyclable at the end of its lifespan.
To buy: $2,300; liveouter.com.
This isn't the brand's first venture into sustainability, though. The furniture in its original Wicker collection is made out of recycled plastic bottles, while the Teak collection is Forest Stewardship Council certified (which means the raw material comes from responsibly managed forests). Even better, Outer plants at least 15 trees in its partner forests for every Teak chair and sofa it sells.
While the aluminum patio furniture is definitely an investment, you can feel confident knowing that you'll end up with high-quality pieces that are long-lasting and worth the money. It's also worth noting that Outer offers free shipping and contactless delivery on every order.
You'll find more of our picks from Outer's Aluminum furniture line below, but you can also head directly to Outer's site to browse the entire back-in-stock collection. There's no way of knowing when it'll sell out again, so we suggest shopping soon.
To buy: $4,885; liveouter.com.
To buy: $4,700; liveouter.com.