This Sleek Aluminum Patio Furniture Sold Out in 48 Hours—but Now It’s Finally Back in Stock

But the brand is best known for its patent-pending OuterShell, which is basically a built-in cover that rolls out to keep the cushions clean and dry on a daily basis. It'll protect your seating from things like dirt and morning dew so that they're always ready to use. Plus, all of Outer's aluminum patio furniture comes with a limited warranty: 10 years on the aluminum frame and five years on the cushions. It's also a more sustainable option. Since aluminum (and other scrap metals) can be easily recycled, the outdoor furniture collection is 100 percent recyclable at the end of its lifespan.