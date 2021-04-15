A Rooftop Space Goes From Bland to Luxe—for Under $1,000
See how designer Riche Holmes Grant creates a stylish outdoor space for a nurse and med student on this week’s episode of Outdoor Upgrade.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Looking for tips on how to revamp your patio or outdoor space on a budget? On this week's episode of Outdoor Upgrade, designer Riche Holmes Grant gives a very deserving ICU nurse and medical student a luxe rooftop where they can relax and unwind, for less than $1,000.
Kiersten and Gaby haven't had a lot of time to fix up their outdoor space—they're both busy working at the hospital. Fortunately, Riche helped them figure out how to enhance what they already had—and found them the perfect centerpiece for their upgraded rooftop: a cool pergola that offers some much-needed shade.
Try these takeaways to help you fix up your patio, rooftop, or balcony.
Spring for some shade.
Full sun can get hot really quickly—especially on rooftops. Installing a pergola or canopy can help you get more use out of that area, without dealing with the heat.
Add a fire element that's right-sized for your space.
Fire pits and fire tables have been in high demand right now, but you don’t need a lot of space to safely have one. A tiny tabletop version works well for small outdoor spaces like balconies and rooftops.
Stuff your pillow covers yourself.
To save a little money, buy outdoor-friendly pillow cases, then stuff them yourselves with a big bin of polyester stuffing. (Bonus: You can customize how stuffed your pillows are!)
Steel Pergola
Kiersten and Gabby's pergola comes with a retractable canopy, so they can adjust the shade or sun to their particular taste.
Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
If you want a mix of patterns that work beautifully together, look for sets like this, which feature six coordinating prints.
Boho Black and White Pillow Covers
Kiersten and Gabby love a black-and-white color scheme, so this set of stylish pillowcases are perfect for their vibe.
Indoor/Outdoor String Lights
Large-bulb string lights add ambience and a romantic glow to evening get-togethers outdoors—and these LED lights are dimmable, so you can set the perfect mood.
Wicker Patio Conversation Set
This cozy textured conversation set is the perfect place for Kiersten and Gabby to unwind after a long shift at the hospital.
Tabletop Fire Bowl
You don't need a lot of space to have a fire element. This charming one gives off 30,000 BTUs of heat, and connects to a propane tank through the umbrella hole of your table.
Poly-fil Fiber Fill
Instead of buying pillow inserts, simply stuff the pillow covers with fiber fill—it's machine washable in case of spills or dirt, and this 10 pound bag will easily fill the cushions for a patio.
Snake Plant
Snake plants are hardy and easy to care for, indoors or out. It's a low-maintenance plant, so it's perfect for two busy medical professionals!
Black Ceramic Plant Pots
If you're choosing simple colors for your outdoor space, have more fun with textures—like the ribbed texture of these pretty ceramic plant pots.
Small Screw Eye Hooks
Larger string lights can be heavy to install—but using screw eye hooks and carabiners or zip ties can help them stay secured.
Aluminum Carabiner Clips
Use aluminum carabiner clips to help secure lights or other decor elements—and easily take them down if the weather gets rough.