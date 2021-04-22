How to Create a Family-Friendly Outdoor Space—for Under $1,000
With a little creativity and just $1,000, Outdoor Upgrade designer Riche Holmes Grant helps one family make over their bare deck for family get-togethers.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Manish and Hina had big ideas for their backyard deck—including space for their family to gather, a little storage for the grill, extra lighting, and a family-friendly fire pit. But with only a $1,000, that meant designer Riche had to really get creative to fulfill as many of their wishes as she could.
A few of their ideas had to be sacrificed (goodbye, fire pit!), but Riche was able to create the perfect cozy outdoor space for family gatherings.
If you need some inspiration, consider these three design takeaways for your space.
Repurpose indoor furniture
A wooden stool or cart that's just gathering dust indoors can be the centerpiece of your outdoor design. To help your furnishings last longer, sand them down and apply waterproof outdoor-grade stain and urethane to help minimize weather damage.
Opt for benches
Bench seating can generally fit more people—and is often more budget-friendly than individual chairs. You can add cushions to make them more comfortable.
Look for double-duty products
Manish and Hina wanted shade during daytime, and lights to make outdoor parties easier late into the night. An umbrella that has LED lighting installed inside is perfect for hot afternoons, and after-sundown entertaining.
Credit: walmart.com
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Offset Hanging Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella
This umbrella is the perfect addition to your patio for night and day. By day, it provides shade over your seating area, and at night, its LED lights add a soft glow.
Credit: wayfair.com
Three Posts Burruss Patio Sectional
A stylish wicker sectional set can be rearranged into other seating styles—or use zip ties to help hold the sections together.
Credit: walmart.com
Katia Outdoor Acacia Wood Bench with Rustic Metal Accents
Sturdy benches provide plenty of flexible seating, and can be more cost-effective than outdoor chairs.
Credit: walmart.com
Paul Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Table
Acacia wood is a great outdoor-friendly furniture option—this generously sized table is perfect for a casual barbecue or dinner party.
Credit: rugsusa.com
Aperto Moroccan Diamonds Indoor/Outdoor Ivory Rug
When you're designing a larger patio, use rugs like this outdoor-ready option to delineate living and dining spaces.
Credit: Amazon.com
ZOUTOG Flower Pots, 7 Inch Plastic Pots
These pretty ribbed planters add a bit of texture to your outdoor space.
Credit: amazon.com
Moroccan Leather Pouf
This pretty pouf makes for cozy and kid-friendly outdoor seating.
Credit: amazon.com
Fairfield 10-Pound Poly-Fil Premium Polyester Fiber
Use a large vat of filling to stuff outdoor-fabric pillowcases and poufs.
Credit: fast-growing-trees.com
Areca Palm Trees for Sale
Give your outdoor space a touch of the tropics with a palm tree. (Just bring it indoors when the weather starts getting cool.)
Credit: walmart.com
ZENSTYLE Rolling Wood Kitchen Island
This multifunctional wooden cart can be a perfect outdoor bar or grill stand—as long as you sand and refinish to protect it from the weather.
Credit: amazon.com
Minwax Helmsman Spar Urethane Aerosol
Protect wood furniture for outdoor use with this urethane spray, which helps reduce graying and fading—and keeps moisture out.
Credit: homedepot.com
Wooster 2 in. Pro Nylon/Polyester Short Handle Angle Sash Brush
A good brush makes applying stains and sealants simpler.
Credit: homedepot.com
Varathane Natural Interior Wood Stain
If you have furniture with a mix of wood colors, consider refinishing them all with a single color—and topping it off with an outdoor-friendly finish.
Credit: homedepot.com
Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Matte Clear Spray Paint
Keep metal furnishings or hardware in great shape for years with a quick spray of this protectant enamel.
Credit: amazon
Kiuree Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow Covers
Faux leather adds a touch of luxe to these outdoor-friendly throw pillows.
Credit: walmart.com
Flash Furniture Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Chair
Stylish dining chairs can be used for outdoor seating away from the table—just add a cushion or two to make it comfy for a longer visit.
Credit: amazon
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases
Coordinating sets of throw pillows make it easy to create a cohesive mix-and-match set.