7 Stylish Outdoor Lights

By Monique Valeris
Updated August 29, 2014
wayfair.com
Outdoor lights can have a huge impact on a space, so choose one that best suits your style. These seven options will certainly shine.
Dark Sky Essen Wall Lantern

This lantern, boasting an antique copper finish, will add relaxed charm to the space and make your backyard gatherings even more inviting.

To buy: $60, wayfair.com.

Featured July 2012

Seaside-Colored Bulb String Lights

A low-commitment addition, these blue- and green-hued bulbs will elevate the style factor at your outdoor bash.

To buy: $17, worldmarket.com.

Steam Punk Outdoor Wall Lantern

Natural copper and brass accents coupled with the clear glass globe give this lantern an industrial-modern look.

To buy: $279, shadesoflight.com for info.

Olivia Star Pendant

A nod to European tradition, this Moravian star made of bronzed metal and seeded glass is sure to make a statement no matter where you hang it.

To buy: $149, potterybarn.com.

Over the Rainbow Mason Jar Chandelier

This handmade Mason-jar chandelier is simple to hang and will complement your whimsical backyard decor. The colorful jars scream summertime.

To buy: $135, etsy.com.

Bamboo Solar-Powered LED Path Lights

Brighten your pathway or garden with these bamboo solar-powered lights. Get the feel of a tiki torch without worrying about the flame.

To buy: $27, lowes.com.

Linear Blown Glass Pendant

Clear blown glass wrapped ever so carefully in a wire frame gives these pendants a bit of an edge. Use vintage-inspired Edison bulbs to create just the right balance.

To buy: from $129, westelm.com.

