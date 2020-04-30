9 Outdoor Games You’ll Be Playing All Summer Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It might be hard to imagine picnicking in the park or lounging on the beach right now, but a little outdoors time (even if it’s just hanging out in the backyard) can be a refreshing change of pace. If you want a break from playing board games indoors, these fun outdoor options are perfect for laying out on the grass and will keep the whole family involved in hours of activity. And if you don’t have a lawn? Crack open some windows, clear out some space, and make the living room your playground!