How to Clean Outdoor Furniture

By Tamara Frankfort and Pilar Guzman
Updated September 28, 2016
Credit: Beth Galton

The right way to freshen up patio tables and chairs―whatever they're made of.

Plastic Furniture

Credit: Beth Galton

Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. Rinse by hosing down.

Wicker Furniture

Credit: Beth Galton

Use a soft scrub brush dampened with water and a mild oil-based soap, such as Murphy Oil Soap. Rinse by hosing down. For maintenance, hose down every few weeks to prevent dirt buildup in crevices.

Wrought-Iron Furniture

Credit: Beth Galton

Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. Rinse by hosing down.

Teak Furniture

Credit: Beth Galton

Use a soft scrub brush dampened with water and a mild oil-based soap, such as Murphy Oil Soap. Rinse by hosing down.

Aluminum Furniture

Credit: Beth Galton

Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. To remove scuff marks, use a soft cloth dampened with water and a small amount of Soft Scrub. (Abrasive cleaners and brushes will scratch.) Rinse by hosing down.

