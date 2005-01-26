How to Clean Outdoor Furniture
The right way to freshen up patio tables and chairs―whatever they're made of.
Plastic Furniture
Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. Rinse by hosing down.
Wicker Furniture
Use a soft scrub brush dampened with water and a mild oil-based soap, such as Murphy Oil Soap. Rinse by hosing down. For maintenance, hose down every few weeks to prevent dirt buildup in crevices.
Wrought-Iron Furniture
Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. Rinse by hosing down.
Teak Furniture
Use a soft scrub brush dampened with water and a mild oil-based soap, such as Murphy Oil Soap. Rinse by hosing down.
Aluminum Furniture
Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with a mixture of water and a mild dishwashing detergent, such as Ivory. To remove scuff marks, use a soft cloth dampened with water and a small amount of Soft Scrub. (Abrasive cleaners and brushes will scratch.) Rinse by hosing down.