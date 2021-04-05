10 Outdoor Canopies and Nets to Throw Some Serious Shade This Summer

Outdoor celebrations are still going to be the way to go this summer—but that doesn't have to mean you're baking in the heat, or that you have to set rain dates for every barbecue or birthday party on your calendar.
A good outdoor canopy lets you enjoy a fresh-air fete without worrying about the weather—and you can pair it with netting to help keep the mosquitos at bay when the sun goes down.
An outdoor canopy provides more substantial shade and rain protection than a patio umbrella—but it often requires a bit more setup as well. You'll find both portable and easy-to-setup canopies, and more substantial permanent options on the list.
If you don't always want the shade, this sleek pergola might be a perfect solution—you can easily slide the canopy out of the way and enjoy the rays.
This easy-to-assemble gazebo made of powder-coated steel includes a weather-resistant canopy and mosquito netting to keep the bugs at bay.
Need to take your shade on the road? This pop-up outdoor canopy takes just three minutes to assemble, and it comes with a moveable sunwall you can easily install to help avoid glare.
This shelter provides a bit more structure than a typical canopy, with cedar posts and an aluminum roof.
If you're mostly worried about sun glare, this simple yet sturdy canopy can help provide plenty of shade at a bargain price.
This ultraluxe canopy is built with marine-grade materials, including Sunbrella fabrics and aluminum, for a canopy that can stand up to the elements—and still look gorgeous.
Move shade around your backyard with this easy-to-set-up umbrella canopy, which tilts and moves to wherever you need it.
If you already have some shelter from an umbrella, but just need netting for bug protection, this simple set may be just what you needed. A drawstring at the top lets you adjust it to your own umbrella, and you can add water into the hems to help weigh down the base to prevent any bugs from getting in.
Customize the amount of shade with this clever sling canopy, which can be pulled down on either side to keep the sun out of your eyes.
Keep your guests cool and bug bite-free with this portable canopy, which weighs just 29 pounds, and is easy to put up and down when you need it.