Amazon Shoppers Say This $13 Misting Fan Is the Key to Keeping Cool During a Heat Wave
With summer officially here and temperatures set to continue rising, you're likely looking for ways to keep cool on hot and sticky days. Hopefully by now you've got your home stocked with cooling products like moisture-wicking sheets and powerful AC units, but if you're looking for a way to beat the heat while you're out and about, Amazon shoppers may have found just the thing.
The O2Cool Personal Misting Fan has racked up thousands of five-star ratings from people who say it's a "must-have" item for surviving heat waves. Weighing only six ounces, the battery-powered device is super lightweight and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It features soft, flexible blades and a powerful motor that shoppers say is incredibly quiet.
But what really set's this handheld fan apart from others on the market is that the base of the fan is actually a misting water bottle. So you can spray yourself with cold water at the same time as fanning yourself.
The bottle holds up to nine fluid ounces of water at a time, which will give you approximately 1,000 mists of water with every fill-up. Just remember that the fan itself doesn't come with the AA batteries needed to work, so you should stock up on those beforehand if you want to start using the gadget right away.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
"I bought this to take to a music festival where we were camped there for a week in nearly 40 degree Celsius weather and almost no wind," said one shopper. "This was a game changer. Misting and then fanning myself definitely kept me feeling cooler and more comfortable. I found the batteries to last around six or seven hours."
"I bought three of these for a socially distanced, all outdoor birthday party in the middle of a July heat wave," wrote another "They're great! The fan blades are a flexible plastic so won't hurt little fingers that get in the way while they're on. The volume of water that comes out is just right. A perfect, cooling mist. They're a good size, easy to throw in a beach bag and they fit into cup holders. The colors are actually really pretty too."
It's rare to find a portable cooling device that actually works — especially in two different ways. So it's no wonder Amazon customers say they bring this misting fan practically everywhere with them during the summer months. Even better, there are six cute colors to choose from, and the misting fan will only set you back $13.
Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop the OSCool Personal Misting Fan here before it gets even hotter out.