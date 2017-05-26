Is This Floatie the ‘It’ Pool Toy of the Summer?
Go under the sea in your pool.
Massive inflatable swans took over Instagram feeds last summer, but is it time to go under the sea? A colorful new float provides a way to embody Princess Ariel this summer.
BigMouth Inc. has introduced the Giant Mermaid Tail Pool Float, available now on Amazon. The pool float appears to be an inner tube with a mermaid-like tail attached. The design is more than six feet long and features aqua, pink, and blue scales from tube to tail.
The company is best known for its hilariously oversized floaties, inspired by everything from pizza pies and donuts to flamingos and peacocks. For $25, Amazon Prime users can get free same-day shipping, so there's still time to get one for your Memorial Day barbecue.
But your pool day fun doesn’t have to stop with the scales. You can purchase other great selections, like a Swimline Corn Hole Bean Bag Toss Pool Game (available for $37 at walmart.com) or a Deluxe Ring Toss Game (available for $79 at frontgate.com).
If you’re planning on investing in pool toys this year, make sure you know the best way to clean them. Inflatables can get moldy if moisture and chlorine lingers all year long. It’s easy to take care of them, and Real Simple suggests using a 16-ounce spray bottle full of ½ cup white vinegar and ½ cup water to spritz before you splash.