Is This Floatie the ‘It’ Pool Toy of the Summer?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Massive inflatable swans took over Instagram feeds last summer, but is it time to go under the sea? A colorful new float provides a way to embody Princess Ariel this summer.

BigMouth Inc. has introduced the Giant Mermaid Tail Pool Float, available now on Amazon. The pool float appears to be an inner tube with a mermaid-like tail attached. The design is more than six feet long and features aqua, pink, and blue scales from tube to tail.

The company is best known for its hilariously oversized floaties, inspired by everything from pizza pies and donuts to flamingos and peacocks. For $25, Amazon Prime users can get free same-day shipping, so there's still time to get one for your Memorial Day barbecue.

But your pool day fun doesn’t have to stop with the scales. You can purchase other great selections, like a Swimline Corn Hole Bean Bag Toss Pool Game (available for $37 at walmart.com) or a Deluxe Ring Toss Game (available for $79 at frontgate.com).