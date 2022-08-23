This Limited-Edition Picnic Set Merges Elegance and Functionality—and It's Sustainable

There's something about going on a picnic that feels idyllic. Whether it's a date, birthday celebration, or solo outing, it always guarantees a main character moment—unless the stress of planning takes over. It can be tricky to remember what to pack (it's kind of difficult to have a cheese board without a board). To remove that pressure, beloved kitchenware brand Material collaborated with Aplat, a brand that sells zero-waste carriers for food and garden essentials, to create a limited-edition picnic set with all the essentials.

The curated set comes in three aesthetically-pleasing, playful color schemes (aptly named poolside, park picnic, and beach day), and include four key items: the Picnic Tote, reBowl, mini reBoard, and Almost 4-inch Knife. It all rings up at $150 for the collection, but you can also purchase the items separately if you have your eye on just one or two products.

To buy: $150, materialkitchen.com.

It gets better: The whole set is sustainably made. Designed and made in San Francisco, the zero-waste tote is sourced from 100 percent certified-organic cotton that uses environmentally-friendly fabrication methods. The cutting board and bowl are both entirely upcycled, renewable, and BPA-free.

Transport is easy—all you have to do is throw the included essentials in the tote and you're good to go. It measures 15 by 15 inches, leaving plenty of room to also carry your pasta salad and a bottle of wine. There's even a special pocket just for storing the petite knife, which is great for slicing up fresh fruit, cheese, bread—you name it. Use the reBowl for mixing and serving, and the reBoard for cutting or displaying your selection.

With over 300 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars, the mini cutting board, which measures 13.3 inches long by 8.5 inches wide, is already a customer favorite at Material. "[It's] the perfect board for small jobs or to pop into a picnic basket," one shopper wrote. "The mini is just what you need to cut a sandwich in half or to slice limes and lemons for cocktails and beverages. Very happy with it!"

While the collab is still available—and warm weather is still upon us—add the set to your cart and throw your packing and planning worries away. Your fellow picnickers will be impressed with your organization skills, but most importantly you'll be able to focus on what really matters: Enjoying good food, the great outdoors, and quality time with loved ones.