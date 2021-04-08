This 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set Has Nearly 1,000 Perfect Reviews—and It's Under $250

Take a minute to check the weather app on your phone. Odds are, you’re going to like what you see. Spring has officially arrived, and with the temperatures perfectly mild and the sun shining, there’s no better time to move your at-home chilling to your outdoor space. Of course, in order to do so, you’ll need some comfortable outdoor furniture—and we just so happened to find one of the best deals out there.
The Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, available at Walmart, includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a tempered glass coffee table. In other words, it’s everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space, whether you’re trying to read, relax, converse with friends, or just drink a morning coffee—and all for under $250. Plus, if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership, you can have it shipped to your doorstep for free. (You can also sign up for a 15-day free trial before making the commitment.)
To buy: $250; walmart.com.
The set is compact enough to fit on smaller decks and balconies, but it can also occupy a corner of a yard or large porch and still have plenty of presence. Plus, the chairs and loveseat cushions are available in three bold colors (red, green, or brown) to match a variety of outdoor aesthetics.
What’s most compelling about this outdoor patio set, though, is the price. For just under $250, you get all four pieces. And when many outdoor furniture sets—or even just one piece of outdoor furniture—can cost upwards of $1,000, getting four pieces for roughly $63 each feels like it’s too good to be true.
And don’t think that the affordable price point means that you’ll be sacrificing on quality, either. Nearly 1,000 Walmart shoppers have given the Stanton a perfect rating, saying they couldn’t be more pleased with their purchase for the price. Many shared insights about how simple the entire set is to put together (multiple people said the entire set was ready to go in an hour), and reviewers also loved the fact that the cushions snap onto the seats instead of tie, meaning they don’t slip and slide or come undone when people are using it. One of the best parts, reviewers say, is the comfort level of the cushions, which provides plenty of support for sitting outside and enjoying the weather for hours at a time.
Head to Walmart to check out the set for yourself—the only tough part of this decision is figuring out which color to choose. And don’t forget: If you sign up for Walmart+, you can get the Mainstays Stanton Outdoor Set shipped to your door for absolutely free. All in all, it’s going to be a great summer.