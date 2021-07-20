The $12 Hack Shoppers Use to Prevent Flies From Taking Over Their Picnic Food

Made of fine nylon mesh with lace trim for decoration, the Lauon Food Covers will prevent flies from invading your food—and they work so well that customers call them a "must-have for outdoor picnics." They come in packs of six, and each food tent has a 17-by-17-inch footprint that comfortably fits large dishes and trays underneath. At the end of the day, you can rinse them with soap and water so they're ready to use for your next outdoor gathering. The food covers have a space-saving design that allows them to fold up for storage (kind of like an umbrella). Plus, guests will appreciate that they can see exactly what's underneath without having to actually lift the food covers.