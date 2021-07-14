This Neck Fan Will Keep You Cool While Grilling Outside on Hot Days—and It's 40% Off
As a professional chef with years of catering experience, cooking outside during the summer is my forte. That doesn't mean I've gotten used to the heat. At the beginning of summer, I love to have freshly grilled cheeseburgers at least once a week. But as soon as the real dog days hit, standing in front of a hot grill becomes less appealing and I find myself reaching for cooler meals that are easier to prepare and don't make me break into a full sweat. I know, it's all part of the summer experience. But wouldn't standing in front of a hot grill in the beating sun be just a tiny bit better if you had a personal fan around your neck keeping you cool and refreshed?
In search of a better way to handle the summer heat, I'm turning to this portable neck fan to get me through. I refuse to give up cooking al fresco, and according to users who call this fan a "game changer," I won't have to. The best part? It's 40 percent off for Prime Members on Amazon right now.
To buy: $27 (was $46); amazon.com.
This portable fan is hands-free and bladeless, so you can wear it around your neck like a set of headphones. Three speeds and 360 degree air movement provide a soft wind to keep your head cool without blowing air directly into your face. In fact, one user says, "I am SO happy with the way this product keeps cool air blowing around my neck, up into my hair, and on the sides of my face." Made from lightweight silicone, the band is comfortable on the neck and thanks to large capacity batteries, it can run up to 16 hours from a single charge. The noise level is dependent upon the fan speed, but users call it "quiet and effective."
Aside from cooking, users say this neck fan is an ideal accessory for anyone who works outside or on their feet for long periods of time, from nurses to mail carriers to wedding planners. One user added, "I love this thing. I'm a healthcare worker and this thing is a saving grace when I'm covered head to toe in PPE." With over 3,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say this is a fan favorite (yes, pun intended). Get yours for 40 percent off now.