This Neck Fan Will Keep You Cool While Grilling Outside on Hot Days—and It's 40% Off

As a professional chef with years of catering experience, cooking outside during the summer is my forte. That doesn't mean I've gotten used to the heat. At the beginning of summer, I love to have freshly grilled cheeseburgers at least once a week. But as soon as the real dog days hit, standing in front of a hot grill becomes less appealing and I find myself reaching for cooler meals that are easier to prepare and don't make me break into a full sweat. I know, it's all part of the summer experience. But wouldn't standing in front of a hot grill in the beating sun be just a tiny bit better if you had a personal fan around your neck keeping you cool and refreshed?