7 Ways to Get Your Deck and Patio Clean Before Summer

If you have a concrete patio or stone pavers, a deep-cleaning with a pressure washer can remove years' worth of dirt and grime in just a few minutes. For those who don't own a pressure washer, you can likely rent one from your local hardware store.

Be careful: Never point the pressure washer at yourself or others, and make sure pets are safe inside before you get started. Then ask someone to film the process from a safe distance, because you will definitely want to document this impressive before-and-after.