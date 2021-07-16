This Sleek Little Side Table Makes Outdoor Lounging, Grilling, and Entertaining Easier
Summer is the season for creating your perfect outdoor living space. Thanks to warmer weather, you have the chance to spend more time than usual outside, which is why your patio furniture arrangement is just as important as your living room's. If your seating and decor are all squared away, but you're lacking in the side table department, Amazon reviewers have unearthed one weatherproof gem that makes the transition between indoor and outdoor living seamless.
HollyHome's metal end table may be just what your entertaining setup is missing. Sure, your outdoor dining table and patio pavers can handle your summertime drink of choice, but an accent table was built for this job. And Hollyhome's version does it better than the rest.
The petite table looks just as stylish indoors as it does outdoors and is built for both environments. Its metal coating is waterproof and rustproof, meaning spills, condensation, and unexpected rainstorms won't ruin the frame or surface.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
"The table has been on my porch all summer in the Florida humidity, and there's no rust or chipping," wrote one reviewer who also gave a shout-out to the well-designed ledge on the table. In fact, several shoppers noted that the lip is ideal for keeping accidental spills contained and pets from chewing and knocking things over.
Another asset this piece of furniture provides is a removable tray. The top surface lifts off, making it easy to carry drinks, snacks, and other outdoor lounging essentials. Because of its simple but clever features, you might as well grab two for all areas of your porch or deck, as one reviewer discovered. "I first got this darling table as an accent to my patio seating area, but my husband soon took it over to sit by his outdoor lounge chair. I love the look of this tray table and it was a cinch to assemble, so I bought a second one."
With 17 colors to pick from, you won't have any trouble finding a table that fits in with the decor you already have. And once winter rolls around, you can leave it outside or move it indoors for a variety of uses. Some shoppers use theirs as side tables in the living room and phone charging stations in the bedroom. Others let these colorful tables serve as sturdy house plant holders. Finally, one reviewer even repurposed it into a cozy bed for their pup.
For a well-prepared (and thoughtfully decorated) outdoor living area, snap up one of these convenient side tables that's stylish to boot.