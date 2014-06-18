8 Gorgeous Garden Stools
Woodland Imports Designed Metal Stool
Have no fear when you set this portable aluminum piece outside; its corrosion resistant exterior will keep its luster, rain or shine.
To buy: $130, allmodern.com.
Featured June 2014
Safavieh White Ceramic Round Chinese Garden Stool
With a cut out lattice design reminiscent of eastern architecture, this glazed piece offers a romantic touch to a garden or porch.
To buy: $156.50, lowes.com.
Elise Garden Seat
Bring the whimsical feel of a secret European garden indoors with this robin’s egg blue ceramic stool.
To buy: $90, ballarddesigns.com.
Decorative Garden Stool Accent Table
Adorned in a traditional pattern often reserved for wallpaper and fabrics, this damask piece will give your next outdoor soiree an unexpected twist.
To buy: $105, jcpenney.com.
Zuo Modern Kailua Stool
This Moroccan-inspired stainless steel cube proves to be functional as either a chair or a table.
To buy: $390, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Carilo Garden Stool
If your outdoor style is more mellow than manicured, this rustic, glazed cube will be a fitting addition.
To buy: $139, crateandbarrel.com.
Garden Stool
Sturdy and saturated in color, this vibrant ceramic stool offers up the ideal spot to sit down in nearly any space.
To buy: $100, pier1.com.
Safavieh Steve Matte Strips Stool
Best used as a side table for an outdoor lounger, this dandelion yellow iron piece will provide the perfect perch for your iced tea.
To buy: $81.50, wayfair.com.
