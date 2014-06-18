8 Gorgeous Garden Stools

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Use one of these multi-purpose stools as a stylish seat, a sweet display for blooms, or a perch for a platter of hors d’oeuvres.
Woodland Imports Designed Metal Stool

Have no fear when you set this portable aluminum piece outside; its corrosion resistant exterior will keep its luster, rain or shine.

To buy: $130, allmodern.com.

Featured June 2014

Safavieh White Ceramic Round Chinese Garden Stool

With a cut out lattice design reminiscent of eastern architecture, this glazed piece offers a romantic touch to a garden or porch.

To buy: $156.50, lowes.com.

Elise Garden Seat

Bring the whimsical feel of a secret European garden indoors with this robin’s egg blue ceramic stool.

To buy: $90, ballarddesigns.com.

Decorative Garden Stool Accent Table

Adorned in a traditional pattern often reserved for wallpaper and fabrics, this damask piece will give your next outdoor soiree an unexpected twist.

To buy: $105, jcpenney.com.

Zuo Modern Kailua Stool

This Moroccan-inspired stainless steel cube proves to be functional as either a chair or a table.

To buy: $390, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Carilo Garden Stool

If your outdoor style is more mellow than manicured, this rustic, glazed cube will be a fitting addition.

To buy: $139, crateandbarrel.com.

Garden Stool

Sturdy and saturated in color, this vibrant ceramic stool offers up the ideal spot to sit down in nearly any space.

To buy: $100, pier1.com.

Safavieh Steve Matte Strips Stool

Best used as a side table for an outdoor lounger, this dandelion yellow iron piece will provide the perfect perch for your iced tea.

To buy: $81.50, wayfair.com.

By Christina Yeotsas