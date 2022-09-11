Redecorate Your Front Porch for Fall With These 15 Designer-Approved Finds on Amazon, Starting at $10

Ahead, you'll discover 15 fall decor pieces that are just waiting to punch up your front door in time for autumn. You won't find anything too on the nose for Halloween here (wait a longer to drag the inflatable spider out of the basement). Read on to start shopping the cutest fall porch decor—all approved by an interior designer starting at just $10.

Since Amazon's Home Decor section is jam-packed with affordable outdoor decor ideas, we tapped interior designer Emily Del Bello of Emily Del Bello Interiors to get her expert tips on finding festive porch decor pieces for small entrances, doorways, yards, and even stepping stones and pavers. It's all under $40, so you can grab a few items, but Del Bello says when it comes to decorating your porch, less is more. "It is all about restraint and keeping things clean looking," she explains.

Though fall doesn't officially start for a few more weeks, there's no reason to delay switching out your front porch decor for cozy items that are more seasonally appropriate. Choose pieces like autumnal banners with a simple welcome, buffalo checkered doormats, and even hanging LED Mason jar lights —all which can transform the porch space into a dazzling destination. And there's no better place than Amazon's fall porch decor page to start shopping and get you excited for the cold-weather season.

Pure Garden Hanging Coach Lantern Set amazon.com $15 (was $24); amazon.com Get ahead of daylight saving time by illuminating your walkway with this striking set of hanging lanterns. They're 32 inches tall, solar powered (though they also come with rechargeable batteries), and the lanterns can be removed from the stake to hang anywhere. "These look beautiful at the front of the house," wrote one shopper who also said they give the entrance a "much needed pop."

Mubin Cotton Buffalo Plaid Rug amazon.com $20; amazon.com Create the farmhouse porch of your dreams using this 43-inch buffalo plaid rug as a focal point. Place a smaller brown sisal rug on top, which adds personality, texture, and doubles as a handy weather treatment. "I love sisal outdoor rugs, or anything with a brush material—they withstand rain and snow," says Del Bello.

Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath amazon.com $46; amazon.com This artificial fall wreath comes in 14 different autumnal assortments, each one oozing with subtle cold-weather vibes. One shopper who found it especially amenable to their outdoor space wrote, "Perfect size for my front door. It is very full and you can adjust the branches."

Luditek Maple Leaf Garland with Lights amazon.com $14 (was $20); amazon.com If you could use some leaf-changing action in your yard (fake or otherwise), this garland with lights is the perfect answer. It's just over 14 inches long and features warm lights throughout. Wrap them around a railing or column, then set and forget 'em like this savvy shopper does. "I bought [them] for my front porch railing and they are perfect for my fall decorating," they wrote. "The timer function is a plus. Just turn [it] on and never have to worry about [it] again."

Miulee Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers Pack amazon.com $13 with coupon (was $14); amazon.com Punch up outdoor seating with this set of 16-inch waterproof pillow covers. They're available in 21 deep colors, but orange is a reliable pick to set the festive mood outdoors. Layer these on top of any neutral-toned pillows or throws you're already using to create a rustic vibe.

Gigalumi Hanging Solar Mason Jar Lights amazon.com $33 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com Illuminate your space with this six-pack of Mason jar LED lights—a top choice for people looking for an energy-efficient way to create a dazzling outdoor area. "Stick to the classic glass lights and stay away from anything too literally 'fall,'" says Del Bello. "That means you can enjoy and use [the lights] all year round."

Vinkor Flameless Battery-Operated Birch Candles amazon.com $33; amazon.com Using battery-powered candles on the patio is a magical way to create some ambience, especially if you don't have an outdoor power source. "I use oversized candles that look like wood," says Del Bello. "They have massive wicks and add such a nice natural light while also being chic." This battery-operated nine-pack comes in various heights, and is remote controlled and can be set on automatic timers.

Pinkpum Eucalyptus Wreath amazon.com $25 (was $29); amazon.com This artificial eucalyptus wreath has over 1,800 five-star ratings from people who wanted to dress up their front door with something versatile. One shopper confirmed the tonal green fauna can be added to with other faux floral arrangements, which is a smart way to get seasonal use out of it. "[I] have it decorated for the summer season. It serves as a good base for any season or decor you wish."

Axylex Artificial Mums Bundle amazon.com $30; amazon.com Mums the word when it comes to fall decor. "I love using mums to decorate, they are so seasonally appropriate to the fall," says Del Bello. This set comes with 12 floral bundles bursting with bright orange and red flowers. Place them in a woven basket, metal watering can, or even a tall planter.

Aeney Fall Pumpkin Garden Flag amazon.com $10; amazon.com Slogans are fun, but a word of caution: Be careful with them. They can quickly make a space feel cheesy and over-the-top. This garden flag is simple and rustic (assuming there are no other slogans and phrases already on your porch). It's made with an all-weather burlap and is modest in size, measuring 18 inches by 12-and-a-half inches. One shopper who was impressed with its durability said, "It's the perfect flag for fall. The quality was better than I expected and it has held up well over the last few weeks of rain, sun, and wind."

Hortican Farmhouse Watering Can amazon.com $30 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com Create a festive vignette by using a metal watering can as a planter. Place it at the base of a staircase or next to your doorway, then fill it with long-stemmed mums or pampas grass. It adds tall interest to your outdoor space. And when you're done using the can for decorative purposes, use it to water the plants.

Hanging Solar Garden Lights Outdoor amazon.com $19 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com It's hard to resist the universal appeal of incorporating outdoor lights on a porch. "I love ambient and accent lighting for fall, it adds such a cozy element that you don't get in other seasons," says Del Bello. Place this two-pack of hanging lights anywhere you want—along a walkway or even off of a tree branch. They're solar powered (no wires or batteries here), so just put them in a spot with access to plenty of daylight.

Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass amazon.com $22 (was $27); amazon.com "Decorate with seasonal planters or plants that bring in fall colors but don't distract from the rest of your seasonless decor," Del Bello says. "It is the perfect medium." If you have a covered porch, place these neutral-toned beauties in a tall rustic vase or planter and enjoy the way they warm up an entryway.

Achla Designs Wrought Iron Metal Plant amazon.com $22 (was $35); amazon.com Weatherproof your outdoor furniture and decor with long-lasting appeal by shopping for items made with durable materials. "I always suggest iron, as it stands up so well," says Del Bello. Flank your front door with these wrought iron metal plant stands; each stands 14 inches tall and are a great place to showcase seasonal flowers, or decorative pumpkins.