Enjoy Your Yard All Season Long With These Smart Fall Landscape Ideas

Lawncare and landscaping ideas may be top of mind in spring and summer, but by the time fall arrives, you’re likely done thinking about outdoor furniture and fresh plantings. Think again: In most areas, fall (especially early fall) still has excellent weather and is a good time to soak up the outdoors, especially before winter hits. There’s even some season-specific work to be done and fall landscaping ideas to try, especially if you plan to make the most of your outdoor spaces until the first snowfall.

A great outdoor space that works year-round (or at least for three seasons of the year) doesn’t need a landscape designer, though one certainly might help. Small tweaks, intentional changes, and a little planning ahead can help create a space that you’ll want to enjoy even when it’s a little chilly out. (Fall landscaping idea number three can help with that, too.)

To help bring your cozy outdoor dreams to life, pros from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) have shared their predictions for the trendiest fall landscaping ideas of 2019. Landscape design ideas can have more staying power than indoor trends, so keeping up with them all can be difficult for many, but trying a few of these ideas now could set your yard up for autumnal success for the next few years. At the very least, it’ll mean you can curl up in front of a fire in your own backyard during the coming months.

Take a look at the trendy top fall landscaping ideas of 2019 below and think about what might work in your yard, terrace, or patio. You might just be inspired to start making changes this weekend before the leaves start to fall.

Fall landscaping ideas 2019

Textured plantings

Most blooms may fade during summer and the first weeks of fall, but you can keep your yard, garden, and planters (container gardening, anyone?) going with textured plantings. NALP experts suggest mums (traditional in fall); ornamental kales, cabbage, and peppers; and snapdragons, pansies, and grasses. Together, these bring texture and color to a garden bed that might otherwise start to look brown as fall progresses.

Succulents are also a great option, outdoors in appropriate climates and indoors for most everywhere else. They’ll stay green and growing all year long, so they’re a great option for fall planting.

Consider jewel tones

Spring and summer may be time for pastels and tropical colors, but fall 2019 is a great time for jewel tones (in addition to classic fall colors such as red, yellow, and orange). Try incorporating sapphire blue, emerald green, and amethyst purple into outdoor spaces with container gardens, outdoor furnishings and accessories, and seasonal plantings; for curb appeal that looks modern and on-trend, jewel tones will do the trick, according to predictions from NALP.

Keep outdoor spaces cozy

In all but the coolest climates, outdoor spaces are still fully usable for most of fall; with a few easy touches, they’re positively cozy. NALP experts suggest considering features that feel unnecessary during summer, such as fire pits or other fire features, pergolas with canopies and heating systems, and comfortable seating with plenty of outdoor-appropriate blankets. During warmer months, they’re easily put away or ignored; when it’s cooler, they mean the difference between sitting outside comfortably and retreating indoors.

Start lawncare prep

Manicured lawns may shine brightest in spring and summer, but fall is when a lot of necessary maintenance work should take place. At the very least, you should be trying to keep fallen leaves from decomposing on the grass. Tackle some lawncare now and see the green payoff when spring rolls around again.