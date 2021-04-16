Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture for a Greener Backyard

Take a look at how the furniture is produced, and how the materials were sourced.

Wood furniture should be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which ensures that the wood was forested from a sustainable source.

With recycled plastic furniture, see how much of the material is recycled, and how much is new plastic.

Some manufacturers also look for ways to reduce the carbon footprint of their production, such as paying for carbon offsets or reducing waste, which makes it even more environmentally conscious.

