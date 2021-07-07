This $13 Cooling Towel Is Exactly What You Need During a Summer Heat Wave
Summer is officially in full swing, and after spending so much time in isolation, there's no doubt everyone will be outdoors this season. But spending time outside can come with overheating, dehydration, and overall discomfort when the temps are too high. So whether you're going for a bike ride or spending a day at the beach, it's important to find ways to stay cool.
The Chill Pal Cooling Towel is the no-fuss solution that takes just a few moments. All you have to do is soak it in cold water, wring the towel, and place it on your head or neck. As the water slowly evaporates, you should feel a cooling sensation. That's really all there is to it. And when it starts to warm back up, repeat these steps once again to continue use.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Because it's made with polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), a highly absorbent material, the towel is able to hold a good amount of water, keeping you cool for a longer period of time. Chill Pal's towel is available in four different colors, including two shades of blue, purple, and black. Plus, the packaging includes a resealable pouch so you can bring the towel with you on hikes, golf trips, or beach days.
Shoppers agree its convenience makes it a winner. "I play tennis in the morning in South Carolina and it is hot," one shared. "I bring this with me to the court, after I've soaked it in the sink with ice cubes, wring it out gently, fold it and put it back into its sleeve. I hang it around my neck during play time, and it doesn't fall off."
One customer was concerned about traveling with wet towels on vacation, but they discovered that the material dries within a couple of hours. "I hung all [the] towels up on pant hangers outdoors in direct sunlight and surprisingly, they dried completely after just 3-4 hours," they explained. (Note: Multiple shoppers say that the towels dry stiff, so you may need to lay them out flat for storage.)
