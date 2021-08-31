This Powerful Cleaner Removes Stains From My Outdoor Furniture in 3 Minutes Flat—and It's Just $9
For those of you with lush, green grass—what's it like? Sometimes I fantasize that our dirt-patched backyard is filled with greenery, but the Texas heat has made that nearly impossible. Instead, the wind blows the dirt onto my outdoor rugs, pots, and furniture, and the rain turns the dirt into mud, which my dog inevitably tracks onto my patio. You might be surprised to hear that despite these harsh elements, I own white patio furniture and potted plants—and none of them look dingy. My secret is the Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner.
Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner is made with active-foam technology (which is fancy marketing lingo to say this stuff works) that combats everything from muddy paw stains and caked-on dust to mildew, algae, grime, and bird droppings. The formula comes pre-mixed, so applying it is as simple as flipping over the bottle. The bottle also comes with a handy two-in-one sponge and brush top, so you can use the sponge to soak the formula into tough stains, then rub the stains out with the bristles. Tip: Be sure to rinse the sponge off after every use so you're not rubbing in old dirt when you go to use the cleaner again.
This past weekend, we let our dog splash around in her outdoor pool and then run a couple of laps around the yard, which resulted in stains on our furniture. Others might have worried, but I just grabbed the Carbona cleaner, applied it to the stains, let the formula sit for three minutes, and then hosed off the residue. You can see the instant results for yourself in the photo above.
The cleaner doesn't just work on cloth furniture—though that's primarily what I use it for. It also works on wicker, rattan, wood, plastics, PVC, concrete, stone, granite, and quartz. It can be used safely on sunshades and -sails (which I plan to test this weekend), window sills, awnings, and even umbrellas. It's also environmentally friendly, biodegradable, chlorine- and bleach-free, and of course, safe to use around pets. If you're one of those lucky few with the lush lawn I'm dreaming about, this is also safe to use around plants and grass, and highly effective on grass stains—so I'm told.
If you're ready to keep your patio looking spotless—especially now that leaves and debris will be falling and staining your things—I highly recommend the Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner.
To buy: $9; chewy.com.