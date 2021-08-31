This Powerful Cleaner Removes Stains From My Outdoor Furniture in 3 Minutes Flat—and It's Just $9

Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner is made with active-foam technology (which is fancy marketing lingo to say this stuff works) that combats everything from muddy paw stains and caked-on dust to mildew, algae, grime, and bird droppings. The formula comes pre-mixed, so applying it is as simple as flipping over the bottle. The bottle also comes with a handy two-in-one sponge and brush top, so you can use the sponge to soak the formula into tough stains, then rub the stains out with the bristles. Tip: Be sure to rinse the sponge off after every use so you're not rubbing in old dirt when you go to use the cleaner again.