The Complete List of Everything You Need to Bring Camping

In the age of COVID, camping has become a popular way to travel while enjoying the great outdoors. Whether you're new to camping or just looking to upgrade your gear, this camping supplies checklist contains a few key product suggestions to make sure you don't forget something essential when you're a few miles out in the wilderness.

Depending on where and how you camp, you may not need everything on this list. (Especially if you're glamping—then you probably can leave the toilet paper at home!) And if you're bound for a national park, don't forget to check out the "Know Before You Go" section on its website for any additional items you might need, such as bear spray or a bear-proof container for your food.

Pick and choose from this list based on when and where you're going—and have a great time outside.