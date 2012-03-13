7 Stylish Bird Feeders
Charm Modern Bird Feeder
This handcrafted welded-steel piece (treated with Rust-Oleum to prevent rusting) comes in four bright shades to complement your garden—or add a pop of color to your porch. The rods act as perches for the birds. Measures 12 inches in diameter.
To buy: $78, etsy.com.
Deluxe Cedar Bird Feeder
Bird-watching enthusiasts will love the fly-through design of this rustic cedarwood cabin, which keeps avian guests in full view. Size: 7½ inches long by 9¼ inches wide by 8¾ inches high.
To buy: Unforunately, this item is no longer available.
Birdfeeder by Amy Adams
Ideal for the minimalist and the environmentalist: This modern-style pick is made of ceramic coated in nontoxic glaze; the leather cord is tanned with vegetable-based dyes. Dishwasher-safe. Measures 5 inches tall by 7 inches in diameter.
To buy: $98, branchhome.com.
Squirrel-Proof Wild Bird Feeder
Like a high-tech security system for birds: The chewproof stainless-steel wire cage prevents even the most determined squirrels from breaking and entering. Measures 11 inches high by 20 inches in diameter.
To buy: $119, frontgate.com.
Bird Café Feeder
Smaller birds can enjoy some al fresco dining on the patio of this sleek hanging eatery made of durable plastic. Take off the “ceiling” to load the seed, which flows into the wraparound tray. Measures 7 inches wide by 7 inches long by 8 inches high.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Barcelona Bird Feeder
Modeled after German architect Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion for the 1929 International Exhibition, this is high art in miniature. Made of acacia wood, with a shallow birdbath, it exudes tranquility. Measures 65 inches high by 16 inches wide by 11 inches in diameter.
To buy: $225, shophorne.com.
Manor Birdhouse
This Victorian-style wooden abode is a sophisticated nesting spot for the feathered set.
To buy: $129.50, frontgate.com.
