10 Picnic Blankets to Keep You Dry and Comfy, Whether You’re at the Park or the Beach

One of Amazon’s best-selling picnic blankets, this foldable blanket has three layers for comfort and protection from the elements. It starts with a waterproof layer to go on the ground, followed by a foam pad insert and a soft woven top. It rolls out to 60 inches long by 60 inches wide to fit around four adults comfortably. Plus when it’s folded up, you can carry it by a handle to take it along wherever the day takes you. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers give it a five-star rating, so you know it’s a winner. “This blanket is so light and handy for travel, outdoor concerts, [and] picnics,” one shopper said. “We spilled several things on it the first use, [but] the blanket didn’t absorb [anything], and was spot-free after a quick washing.”