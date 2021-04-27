10 Picnic Blankets to Keep You Dry and Comfy, Whether You’re at the Park or the Beach
In the summer, warm weather and sunshine coax people out of their homes to parks, beaches, and campsites for a healthy dose of vitamin D and a pleasant way to pass the time. People gather on sprawling lawns, sandy coastlines, and leaf-covered mountain sides to socialize, soak up the sun, and enjoy a smorgasbord of small bites. And this form of outdoor recreation has only become more popular in the last year as people found ways to relax and see friends as safely as possible during the pandemic.
Along with the right drinks, snacks, and company, the one thing a proper picnic requires is a picnic blanket. And not just any old towel makes the cut (though you could certainly use one in a pinch). If you have the foresight to buy a top-notch picnic blanket ahead of time, there are plenty of highly rated options to choose from. Check 10 customer-favorites below:
- Best Overall: Scuddles Large Picnic Blanket
- Easiest to Clean: Miu Color Picnic Blanket
- Best for Travel: Matador Pocket Blanket
- Editor’s Pick: Nomadix Festival Blanket
- Best Heavy Duty: Yeti Lowlands Blanket
- Best Water-Resistant: Down Under Outdoors Extra Thick Picnic Blanket
- Best for the Beach: Popchose Beach Blanket
- Best Machine-Washable: Chanodug Three Donkeys Picnic Blanket
- Most Stylish: Anthropologie Rainbow Picnic Blanket
- Best for Big Groups: L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Extra Large Blanket
Most include waterproof layers to protect your seat from the wet earth, while others pack up neatly so you can easily use them on the go. And while many feature classic picnic designs (we're looking at you, gingham), others have more modern looks that are just begging for an Instagram photo shoot.
You don't have to go to a specialty outdoors store to find the best picnic blankets; many are available on Amazon, and even more are hiding at stores like Anthroplogie, Yeti, and L.L.Bean. Keep scrolling for a closer look at 10 of the best picnic blankets for all of your favorite outdoor activities.
Best Overall: Scuddles Large Picnic Blanket
One of Amazon’s best-selling picnic blankets, this foldable blanket has three layers for comfort and protection from the elements. It starts with a waterproof layer to go on the ground, followed by a foam pad insert and a soft woven top. It rolls out to 60 inches long by 60 inches wide to fit around four adults comfortably. Plus when it’s folded up, you can carry it by a handle to take it along wherever the day takes you. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers give it a five-star rating, so you know it’s a winner. “This blanket is so light and handy for travel, outdoor concerts, [and] picnics,” one shopper said. “We spilled several things on it the first use, [but] the blanket didn’t absorb [anything], and was spot-free after a quick washing.”
Easiest to Clean: Miu Color Picnic Blanket
Not only does this picnic blanket come in multiple patterns, measure a spacious 80 inches long by 60 inches wide, and have a waterproof bottom layer, but it’s also low-maintenance to care for. The top layer is made of polyester so you can wipe away spills and spot clean with a wet cloth. Whether you have kids, pets, or messy friends, this picnic blanket is as low-maintenance as it gets. Countless reviewers mention how easy the blanket is to clean, and one added that “it is perfect for socially distanced picnics.”
Best for Travel: Matador Pocket Blanket
Ideal for camping trips and beach getaways, this picnic blanket folds up into a pocket-sized pouch so you can pack it up and take it with you pretty much anywhere. The 63-by-44-inch blanket has built-in metal ground stakes to ensure it stays put on any terrain, and sand pocket corners to keep it from blowing away with a gust of wind at the beach. Moreover, the durable material is water- and tear-resistant. No wonder Amazon shoppers give it a 4.6-star rating overall.
Editor’s Pick: Nomadix Festival Blanket
Nomadix makes its outdoor-ready blankets using recycled plastic (this one’s made of 60 percent recycled materials), and that’s just one of the reasons I’m a fan of the brand. I’ve brought my Nomadix festival blanket to the park for picnics more times than I can count. It’s lightweight and folds up neatly, so you can toss it in a tote or backpack on the way to your picnic destination. It also has a sand- and water-resistant base to keep things clean, and at 70 inches long by 60 inches wide, it offers plenty of space for a few people to enjoy an outdoor afternoon.
Best Heavy Duty: Yeti Lowlands Blanket
You might know Yeti for its durable coolers and mugs, but it also makes a top-rated picnic blanket that’s built to handle anything the outdoors throws at you. Sure, it costs $200, but hundreds of shoppers agree that it’s worth the price. One side is durable and waterproof, while the other is padded and insulated for warmth. Plus, it’s designed to ward off dirt and pet hair; just give it a shake before folding it up and it will be good as new. And when it does need a deep clean, you can simply toss it in the washing machine. It’s a must-have if you spend a lot of time outdoors, according to enthusiastic reviewers.
Best for the Beach: Popchose Beach Blanket
Sand inevitably gets everywhere after a day at the beach, but this picnic blanket is made of quick-drying breathable polyester that sand won’t cling to. Instead, it will slide right off. And because it’s water-resistant, you can plop down on it after taking a dip and it will dry off before you know it. Additionally, it has sand pockets and anchor stakes to keep it in place, and it folds up into a handy pouch when it’s time to call it a day. “I love this beach blanket. It is very durable, lightweight, and water-resistant,” said one of hundreds of shoppers who left the blanket a five-star review.
Best Machine-Washable: Chanodug Three Donkeys Picnic Blanket
If you love that classic gingham look, this is the picnic blanket for you. The large mat has three layers, including a waterproof bottom side to create a barrier between you and the ground. It’s also lightweight, folds up nicely, and has an unmistakable red and white checkered pattern. But the best part is that it’s machine-washable. Shake off dirt, sand, and grass, then toss it the washer for a quick refresh. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star rating, including one who said it’s “tough and easy to wash.”
Most Stylish: Anthropologie Rainbow Picnic Blanket
Leave it to Anthropologie to make a simple picnic blanket look stylish. This elevated option is pricier than others, but it offers a vibrant pattern and comes with pegs to secure it to the ground. Not to mention it’s a good size at 70 inches long by 50 inches wide. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly sturdy, thick, and easy to clean.
Best Water-Resistant: Down Under Outdoors Extra Thick Picnic Blanket
Whether you’re picnicking in the park or setting up at a campsite, this extra thick blanket has you covered. It has a polyester waterproof bottom layer to protect you from the wet ground and allow spills to wipe clean. The other side features a soft fleece fabric for warmth and comfort. And there’s even a zippered pocket to hold small items like your keys. More than 1,400 reviewers give it a five-star rating on Amazon, and multiple shoppers confirm it really is waterproof.
Best for Big Groups: L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Extra Large Blanket
This large picnic blanket from L.L.Bean can easily accommodate families and groups. It measures 80 inches long by 72 inches wide, and has a cozy fleece layer on one side and a sleek waterproof nylon layer on the other. Despite its big size, the blanket still rolls up to fit inside a relatively compact 18-by-9-inch bag. “[The] blanket works wonderfully,” one shopper said. “Very roomy and truly waterproof at a very muddy picnic site.”