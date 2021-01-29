The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas to Complete Your Outdoor Oasis

This adorable patio umbrella may be small in comparison to the other styles on this list (when open, it’s 5.5 feet wide and 6.8 feet tall), but it still gets the job done. “The material is thick and durable,” one reviewer noted, adding, “not too thin or too heavy—just right.” The upper part of the pole tilts to provide the best possible coverage and the entire umbrella is portable, meaning you can use it in your backyard or at the beach. It even comes with a travel bag for hassle-free transportation.