The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas to Complete Your Outdoor Oasis

Lounging outside when the weather is nice is a favorite pastime for many people, but not all of us do well in the sun. For those blessed with super pale skin or overactive sweat glands, air conditioning is often much more appealing than UV rays. But the right patio umbrella may just convince perpetual indoor kids to spend a little more time in the great outdoors.
Shopping for a patio umbrella might seem like a simple task, but there are multiple factors to consider when picking out one for your home. This purchase should last you more than a couple of years, so if you live in a windy area, it's important to find an umbrella that's sturdy and has a properly weighted base. Another element to think about is size. If your outdoor living space is contained to a single balcony, a small, portable umbrella that can be easily disassembled will work better than a 10-foot cantilever.
To help narrow down your search, we've compiled a list of the 10 best patio umbrellas that come with all sorts of features, including extra-wide canopies, tilting mechanisms, and built-in LED lights. Explore options from Amazon, Wayfair, QVC, and more below.
This patio umbrella is a little over 8 feet tall and 9 feet wide when opened, and it can be tilted to shield the sun at any angle. The weather-resistant polyester canopy rests on top of a durable powder-coated aluminum pole that has a crank lift for easy operation. And according to shoppers, the umbrella’s tiered petal design isn’t just stylish: It also allows for better airflow. “The sturdy construction is holding up well to some gusty wind,” one five-star reviewer in Florida wrote.
When open, the rectangular canopy on this patio umbrella spans 10 feet and tilts up to 25 degrees. To help prevent breakage, the rust-resistant aluminum pole is equipped with six powder-coated steel ribs to better support the extra-wide awning, which also has six rods built into the fabric for added durability. Plus, the umbrella is water- and fade-resistant, meaning you don’t have to worry about taking it down in adverse weather conditions.
Patio umbrellas with cantilever frames allow you to adjust the canopy to your preferred height and angle through a couple of user-friendly mechanisms that are designed to offer greater support. The core pole features an extra screw knob and iron plate to help reduce swaying, and the vent flap on top of the canopy enhances stability and wind resistance. Note: This model is most effective when used with a weighted base, which is sold separately.
Unlike many patio umbrellas, this 15-foot double-sided one comes with a base to make installation quick and painless. Simply fill the included bags with sand to reach your desired base weight before connecting the pole up top. The large awning is ideal for couples who like to lounge together, and it’s equipped with five rods on each side to keep the canopy from sagging.
With a whopping 11-foot canopy, this patio umbrella provides plenty of protection from the sun’s harsh glare. The crank system allows you to open the expansive cover with ease, and the polyester flap at the tip of the umbrella promotes airflow. The top of the aluminum pole features an intricate rib design that keeps the canopy locked in place and supports the tilting mechanism, which lets you angle the awning to block direct UV rays.
This adorable patio umbrella may be small in comparison to the other styles on this list (when open, it’s 5.5 feet wide and 6.8 feet tall), but it still gets the job done. “The material is thick and durable,” one reviewer noted, adding, “not too thin or too heavy—just right.” The upper part of the pole tilts to provide the best possible coverage and the entire umbrella is portable, meaning you can use it in your backyard or at the beach. It even comes with a travel bag for hassle-free transportation.
During the day, this patio umbrella will shield you from the sun, but at night, it’ll light up your deck with its 32 built-in LED bulbs. The pole has a convenient on/off switch to control the lighting, which is powered through a solar panel on top of the canopy. In order to take full advantage of the umbrella’s festive features, the power panel needs to be charged for six to seven hours in the sun before it can brighten up your nighttime gatherings.
The canopy material on this 8.6-by-9-foot patio umbrella is fade-proof and mildew-resistant, and it protects against potentially harmful UV rays. The powder-coated aluminum pole comes with a tilt feature, and the vent on top helps keep the umbrella stable in the wind. “It really does give great coverage and the tilt feature is very simple to use,” one satisfied customer wrote. A second five-star reviewer added, “High quality umbrella for a fair price.”
The fringe detailing on this patio umbrella isn’t the only thing that sets it apart: The tilt mechanism is located directly below the eight-ribbed cage to provide plenty of support when the canopy is resting at an angle. “Sturdy and good looking!” one customer raved. “Many times this summer I forgot to close it before a bad storm and it held up beautifully!” Along with a couple of bold colors, the umbrella comes in several neutral tones, including gray and white.
This aluminum and polyester patio umbrella comes with a lot of the same features as the models listed above—tilting function, 9-foot diameter, wind vent—but at a more affordable price. The pole is resistant to rust and the steel ribs supporting the canopy provide stability in varying weather conditions. Plus, the attached crank makes it incredibly easy to open and close.