10 Outdoor String Lights That Will Instantly Dress Up Your Backyard

Best Solar-Powered: Brightech Ambience Pro Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights

These solar-powered outdoor string lights offer up to six hours of power when fully charged. They come with 15 replaceable weather-resistant LED light bulbs and one detachable solar panel. The solar panel has a convenient power switch located on the back and will last up to 2.5 years. Plus, it has a stake and clip so you can easily and securely anchor it into the ground. The string lights are available in two sizes, 27 and 48 feet long, to provide ample lighting to small and moderately sized spaces. "These solar powered lights are exactly what I have been looking for," said one customer. "Since installation, it has rained heavily, the winds have blown for several days, the lawn guy has thrown stuff and....the lights light every night."