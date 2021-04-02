9 Gorgeous Outdoor Rugs That Will Instantly Transform Your Backyard

In the market for a rug that is durable enough to live outside but still stylish enough to be used indoors? Opt for this sleek indoor/outdoor rug by NuLoom. The area rug is made from polypropylene, which can easily be cleaned by hosing it off. The braided jute design adds an interesting bit of texture and will look great in just about any indoor or outdoor setup.

There are 47 shape, size, and color combinations to choose from, and shoppers say the material is super soft and cozy on your feet. The rug has an impressive 4.4-star rating with over 4,000 reviews. One customer wrote, “I love this rug. I needed an outdoor rug for a very slippery tile space outside my front door! This rug is perfect. It stays in place, dries out quickly after rainfall, and is beautiful.”