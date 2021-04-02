9 Gorgeous Outdoor Rugs That Will Instantly Transform Your Backyard

With summer just around the corner, it's time to start getting your outdoor areas ready for the arrival of warmer weather. If you plan on spending most of your time outside hosting pool parties and backyard BBQs, you may want to consider sprucing up your backyard area with the addition of a great outdoor rug.
Not only does an outdoor rug add a cozy touch, but because of its large size, it can completely transform the look and feel of any space. Plus, you walk around barefoot without burning the bottoms of your feet on the scorching hot ground.
The best outdoor rugs are made from high-quality durable materials like polypropylene that are weatherproof and resistant to stains, mold, and mildew. Some can be easily cleaned by spraying a hose on it, while others are reversible so you get two for the price of one.
With hundreds of stylish options available, it can get overwhelming to sift through them all — so, we rounded up nine incredibly stylish outdoor rugs that have tons of glowing five-star reviews. From cute round outdoor rugs to options that can be used both in and outdoors, keep reading to see the outdoor rugs that customers love the most.
These are the best outdoor rugs you can buy:
In the market for a rug that is durable enough to live outside but still stylish enough to be used indoors? Opt for this sleek indoor/outdoor rug by NuLoom. The area rug is made from polypropylene, which can easily be cleaned by hosing it off. The braided jute design adds an interesting bit of texture and will look great in just about any indoor or outdoor setup.
There are 47 shape, size, and color combinations to choose from, and shoppers say the material is super soft and cozy on your feet. The rug has an impressive 4.4-star rating with over 4,000 reviews. One customer wrote, “I love this rug. I needed an outdoor rug for a very slippery tile space outside my front door! This rug is perfect. It stays in place, dries out quickly after rainfall, and is beautiful.”
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this durable Unique Loom outdoor rug because it’s stain-resistant and it doesn’t shed—making it a great option for a high traffic area like a deck. With six versatile colors and seven sizes available, you can easily find an option that fits your deck’s aesthetic and size requirements.
The best part? The rug is super easy to clean. According to the brand, you can either vacuum it or simply spray it down with a hose, and it will be good as new. “This lovely rug is just what I was looking for,” wrote one customer. “I needed it for my outdoor deck to finish the sitting area that I use the most. It is the perfect color, fits the space just right, is substantial enough to not bunch up, dries quickly after rain, and [is] offered at an affordable price. The pattern is subtle enough to blend in with the furniture covers, and the color as shown is spot on! I would give it six stars if possible! Makes outdoor living almost feel almost extravagant!”
This eco-friendly FH Home outdoor rug is made from a recycled polypropylene material that is stain-resistant, waterproof, and UV-resistant, so it should last for years to come. There are five sizes to choose from, including a three-by-five foot and a four-by-six foot option that are both great for smaller areas.
The durable rug comes in 20 different vibrant colors and prints that shoppers say will brighten up even the most boring outdoor spaces in a flash. “This outdoor rug, in snazzy black and white, is even better than expected! Needed it for an eye-catching spot on a small porch, and it is perfect!”
Looking for a cute round rug to liven up your outdoor space? Amazon shoppers recommend this option from Safavieh. It comes in four round sizes, and you can choose between eight different colorways. The sturdy rug is made from a flat-woven polypropylene material, and it’s both stain- and weather-resistant.
Over 1,100 customers have given the striped rug a 4.6-star rating, with one writing, “I absolutely love this rug! It is exactly what I was looking for. Great quality, and even the underside is beautiful if you want a more subdued look. I have had it outdoors on my covered condo patio for more than six weeks, and it still looks clean and new. It is super easy to sweep and wipe off. I LOVE IT!”
Do you often like to switch up the look and design of a space? If so, you should definitely invest in an outdoor rug that is reversible, like this sleek option from Amazon. The durable rug is made from a virgin polypropylene material that is mold and mildew-resistant. It is even UV coated to protect the rug’s design from fading in the sun.
The rug is perfect for deck and patio use, but it also comes with a handy carrying case so you can roll it up and bring it with you to the beach or on camping trips. “The rug is large, reversible and the colors are vibrant on both sides. It’s the perfect way to change up the look without any additional cost,” said one customer. “If you’re looking for something that looks amazing and can be easily cleaned, this is it.”
In the market for a high-quality outdoor rug that won’t break the bank? Try this simple option by Nourison. The flat-woven rug is made from 100 percent polypropylene that shoppers say is incredibly comfortable to walk on. The rug should stay in place on its own, but if you live in a very windy area, you might want to also invest in a grip rug pad ($50; amazon.com) that will prevent it from moving.
The rug comes in 13 different shapes and sizes with prices starting as low as $23. One Amazon shopper called it the “best outdoor rug” before adding, “This rug is advertised as both an indoor and outdoor rug, but I purchased this rug for outdoor use on my porch. It’s a very high traffic area—kids, dog, messy work boots—and it holds up great! Easy to sweep up dirt, no mud stains, and very attractive! I highly recommend this rug!”
How stylish is this geometric print rug by Unique Loom? The polypropylene material makes it super sturdy and durable, while the modern, contemporary design helps give any outdoor space an instant high-fashion upgrade. It is also stain resistant and super easy to clean.
We love this rectangular beige option, but the rug also comes in 14 different shapes, sizes, and colors so you are sure to find one that suits your needs. “Well made, easy to clean and doesn't get waterlogged when it rains. Great design and gives the pop of color I was looking for in our outdoor oasis. Great price,” said one shopper.
Interested in investing in a chic square-shaped outdoor rug? Opt for this stylish striped option by Andover Mills. Its power-loomed construction makes it sturdy and easy to maintain, while its polypropylene fabric makes it fade, water, and stain-resistant.
Even better, the black and beige stripes will add an elegant touch to any indoor or outdoor space. One happy customer raved, “Sits nice and flat on my porch. Seems it will dry out quickly as it is breathable. Looks great, very neutral, you could put any color accents with it. I love it! Thinking of getting one for my other porch.”
If you’re looking for a great outdoor rug to use on your patio, check out this Nicole Miller option. The durable polypropylene rug is lightweight, so you can move it around easily, and it is soft and comfortable enough to walk on barefoot. There are two pretty designs to choose from, and customers love how you can easily clean the rug with a broom or a hose.
Multiple amazon shoppers have deemed it “the perfect outdoor rug.” “I absolutely love this rug!” one wrote. “It’s very easy to clean, it unrolls flat, and it looks great on my patio! Would purchase this again a thousand times.”