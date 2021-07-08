9 of the Best Outdoor Furniture Sets You Can Buy at Walmart for Under $300

You’ll use them well beyond summer.
By Ariel Scotti
July 08, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Best Conversation Set:
    Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set
    $230
    ($279.00 save 18%)
  • Best Bistro Set:
    Alpine Corporation Floral 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Bistro Set
    $85.00
  • Best Pair of Lounge Chairs:
    Captiva Designs Set of 2 Padded Zero Gravity Chairs
    $190.00
  • Best Deal:
    Outsunny 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set
    $288
    ($576.00 save 50%)
  • Best Indoor-Outdoor Option:
    MF Studio Outdoor Indoor 2-Piece Spring Rocking Chairs
    $193
    ($217.00 save 11%)
  • Best Rattan Set:
    Ktaxon Outdoor Rattan Patio Furniture Set
    $129
    ($292.00 save 56%)
  • Best Set With Umbrella:
    Flash Furniture 6-Piece Patio Set with Umbrella, Table and Set of 4 Chairs
    $237.00
  • Best Sofa Set:
    Costway 4-Piece Glass Table and Sofa Patio Set
    $300
    ($410.00 save 27%)
  • Best Outdoor High-Top Table and Chairs:
    Haotian Sling Outdoor Garden Bar Set
    $140.00
An outdoor area that you actually want to spend time in is paramount to summer entertaining. Having a well-manicured lawn, lots of potted plants, and a garden bursting with flowers is a great start, but it's the furniture that really makes a space feel inviting, not to mention primed for a party. 

If you love to cook and have friends and family over for dinner, a table and chairs set is great, while a less formal bar-inspired high-top set might work better for drinks and snacks. And for cozier spaces, we love Parisian-inspired bistro sets

Outdoor furniture can be pricey, but tons of options are available for under $300 at Walmart. Below, we picked out nine stellar options for parties and yards of all sizes.

Best Conversation Set: Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set

$230 (was $279), walmart.com

A loveseat, two armchairs, and a central coffee table, all made from rust-resistant steel frames, are perfect for poolside patios. The removable cushions add a pop of color and are easy to clean. 

Best Bistro Set: Alpine Corporation Floral 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Bistro Set

$85, walmart.com

This space-saving bistro set isn't just a cute addition to small patios, but a practical one, too. Both weather-proof steel chairs and the table fold up easily so that you can quickly move them out of the way when needed. 

Best Pair of Lounge Chairs: Captiva Designs Set of 2 Padded Zero Gravity Chairs

$190, walmart.com

There's absolutely no assembly required with these two padding-laden chairs. Take them out of the box, pick your favorite lookout spot in the yard, place a drink in the cupholder, lay back, and relax. The only problem they'll cause is that they're guaranteed to be stolen by your guests as soon as you get up. 

Best Deal: Outsunny 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set

$288 (was $576), walmart.com

Originally double what you'll pay for it now, this four-piece conversation set is the best deal on our list. It comes with a double sofa, two chairs, and a small table on which to rest glasses and plates.

Best Indoor-Outdoor Option: MF Studio Outdoor Indoor 2-Piece Spring Rocking Chairs

$193 (was $217), walmart.com

These chairs are for those who like to lay back—literally. They're cushioned for extra comfort and will practically call to those guests who are in the mood for a quick nap in the sun away from the action.

Best Rattan Set: Ktaxon Outdoor Rattan Patio Furniture Set

$129 (was $292), walmart.com

It's hard to find a more stylish outdoor furniture material than wickered rattan, and this set gets the look with UV-resistant plastic that's bolstered by heavy-duty powder-coated steel frames. Set it up next to a pool or on a small patio,or use it as complementary seating near a larger setup.

Best Set With Umbrella: Flash Furniture 6-Piece Patio Set with Umbrella, Table and Set of 4 Chairs

$237, walmart.com

For sun-conscious shade dwellers, this table and chairs set comes with an umbrella that fits into the center of the table and provides a reprieve from bright rays. 

Best Sofa Set: Costway 4-Piece Glass Table and Sofa Patio Set

$300 (was $410), walmart.com

This cushioned set comes with a two-person sofa, two additional chairs, and a tempered glass table that's difficult to break—great for unpredictable weather. Each removable seat cover is machine-washable and the furniture itself easily wipes down, so everything can keep looking as new and fresh as the day you brought it home (or had it delivered). 

Best Outdoor High-Top Table and Chairs: Haotian Sling Outdoor Garden Bar Set

$140, walmart.com

High-quality veneer and metal framing make this set suitable for both indoor and outdoor setups. We vote to put it outside and create a sports bar atmosphere in your own yard—wings and local IPAs not included.

