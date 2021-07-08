9 of the Best Outdoor Furniture Sets You Can Buy at Walmart for Under $300

Best Pair of Lounge Chairs: Captiva Designs Set of 2 Padded Zero Gravity Chairs

There's absolutely no assembly required with these two padding-laden chairs. Take them out of the box, pick your favorite lookout spot in the yard, place a drink in the cupholder, lay back, and relax. The only problem they'll cause is that they're guaranteed to be stolen by your guests as soon as you get up.